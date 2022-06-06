No one had as much fun as Prince Louis during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. The four-year-old was constantly photographed making funny faces throughout the festivities all weekend, most notably during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 2 and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant on June 5. In fact, Louis received so much attention online that he became a meme, and after seeing everyone’s reactions to his viral photos, Prince William and Kate Middleton acknowledged their son’s behavior with the funniest tweet.

It all started on Monday, June 6, when the couple shared a series of photos from the busy weekend on Twitter. “What a fantastic weekend of celebrations,” they captioned the shots. “Seeing people across the nation coming together with family, friends and loved ones has been extremely special.”

Prince William and Kate took a moment to thank everyone for celebrating the Queen’s historic reign. “Thank you to everyone who turned out to show their gratitude to The Queen and her inspiring 70 years of leadership,” they continued. “From the crowds on the Mall to communities hosting street parties up and down the country, we hope you had a weekend to remember.”

The couple ended their message by giving their son a shoutout. “We all had an incredible time, especially Louis…,” they wrote, alongside a black and white photo of Louis standing beside his parents during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

All eyes were on Louis during the event since he kept making funny faces while sitting on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, from opening his mouth wide in surprise to scrunching his face up in confusion. At one point, he even appeared to scream and cover his ears with his hands.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Louis also stole the show at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant. Fans couldn’t get over him covering Kate’s mouth with his hand when she tried to speak to him.

The photos of Prince Louis at the Platinum Jubilee will quite literally go down in history.