Princess Charlotte has gotten so big. The young royal turned 7 years old on May 2. To celebrate her birthday, Prince William and Kate Middleton shared adorable photos of their daughter on Instagram. The stunning portraits were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge herself in Norfolk, England.

The pictures show Princess Charlotte sitting in a field of bluebell flowers and flashing the camera a huge smile. She wore a simple blue sweater for the photoshoot. In one photo, the family’s dog — a black cocker spaniel named Orla — makes an appearance. According to the Daily Mail, Kate’s brother, James Middleton, gave the family their new pet in the summer of 2020.

Fans of the royal family couldn’t help but gush over the photos in the Instagram comments. “No way! She’s so grown up already 💕💕💕,” one person said. “She is adorable❤️😍 look at this smile,” another said. A lot of the comments also pointed out how much Princess Charlotte looks like her father. “She is the double of William,” one message said. “William’s mini me 😍,” another said.

“Thank you for all the lovely messages on Princess Charlotte’s seventh birthday!” The Cambridges wrote on IG in a second post. Take a look at the photos below.

William and Kate share three children together. They welcomed their oldest child — a son named George — in July 2013. Princess Charlotte was then born in May 2015, while the couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis, arrived in April 2018.

According to US Weekly, the family recently celebrated Easter together by attending mass at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly wore matching outfits with their parents for the occasion. While Prince Louis didn’t attend the service, he and his siblings spent time together by going on a fun Easter egg hunt later in the day. An insider reportedly told US Weekly the three children “were pretty chocolated out by the end of the long weekend.”

It sounds like an eventful few weeks for Princess Charlotte. Here’s hoping she’s having a lovely birthday.