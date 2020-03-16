Prince George and Princess Charlotte are heirs to the British monarchy, but in school, they are treated just like any other child. In fact, they aren't even called "Royal Highness," "Prince," or "Princess." The tiny tots go by George and Charlotte Cambridge, respectively. On top of that, the Cambridge kids must follow the same rules as their peers, including a policy that prohibits students from making "best friends." But it's not as harsh as you might think. The reason Prince George and Princess Charlotte aren't allowed to have best friends is actually quite heartwarming.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Thomas's Battersea School, where there is a code against students essentially forming cliques. The school prohibits children from handing out invitations to parties outside of school unless everyone in the class is invited. This policy is enforced in an effort to encourage children to be more thoughtful and courteous toward their classmates, which is understandable. Being left out feels pretty crummy, and it stings that much more as a child.

British journalist Jane Moore dished on Battersea's policies in an interview on ITV's Loose Women.

"It's a really great little school actually for the reasons I think that it really focuses on kindness, it's a really big thing in that school and the pastoral care is amazing," she shared, before discussing the school's guidelines on party invitations.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“There’s a policy that if your child is having a party, unless every child in the class is invited, you don’t give out the invites in class, which I think is quite a good thing as you don’t feel excluded.”

Moore also touched on Battersea's preference for children to be more inclusive, and not select some of their peers as "best friends."

"There are signs everywhere saying be kind, that’s the ethos of the school," added Moore. "They don’t encourage you to have best friends."

In all honesty, this policy would be nice in many institutions. Leading with kindness and thoughtfulness is a great concept to instill in children at a very young age, considering they are the future. But it seems particularly fitting here, considering these children are rubbing elbows with literal royalty.