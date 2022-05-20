Here Are 15 Romantic Harry's House Lyrics To Use As Cute IG Captions

Just a day after performing for thousands of fans in New York City on Today, Harry Styles finally unveiled his third studio album, Harry’s House, on Friday, May 20. The record features the star’s hit single “As It Was,” which debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in March. It also includes 12 brand-new tracks, some of which Styles previewed at his Coachella concerts in April. From “Late Night Talking” to “Cinema,” fans agree each song on the album is a certified bop.

Harry’s House officially arrives three years after Styles’ second studio album, Fine Line, in December 2019. In an April 26 interview with Better Homes & Gardens, the singer explained he started recording his new album in Los Angeles just months after the 2020 lockdown. “I think everyone went through a big moment of self-reflection, a lot of navel-gazing,” Styles said about being quarantined at home. “I don't know if there's anything more navel-gazing than making an album. It's so self-absorbed.”

Styles called Harry’s House the most “intimate” album he’s done, and after listening to it, fans totally understand why because each track includes such romantic lyrics.

If you’ve been loving the album, here are the cutest lyrics from Harry’s House that you can use for Instagram captions.

“You're sweet ice cream.” — from “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” “If the stars were edible, and our hearts were never full, could we live with just a taste?” — from “Music For a Sushi Restaurant” “Now you're in my life, I can't get you off my mind.” — from “Late Night Talking” “I've never been a fan of change, but I'd follow you to any place.” — from “Late Night Talking” “Yesterday, it finally came, a sunny afternoon/ I was on my way to buy some flowers for you.” — from “Grapejuice” “There's never been someone who's so perfect for me.” — from “Grapejuice” “Sittin' in the garden, I'm a couple glasses in/ I was tryna count up all the places we'vе been.” — from “Grapejuice” “In this world, it's just us.” — from “As It Was” “If I was a bluebird, I would fly to you.” — from “Daylight” “Dip you in honey so I could be sticking to you.” — from “Daylight” “I'm just thinkin' about you.” — from “Little Freak” “Tell me what you want and you got it, love.” — from “Cinema” “Give me all of your love, give me somethin' to dream about.” — from “Daydreaming” “Maple syrup, coffee, pancakes for two/ Hash brown, egg yolk, I will always love you.” — from “Keep Driving.” “Don't know where you'll land when you fly, but ​baby, you were the love of my life.” — from “Love of My Life”

