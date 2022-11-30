If you were on the fence about committing to a major hair change in 2023, kindly allow Demi Lovato’s bixie cut to inspire you all the way to the hair salon. While Lovato has been rocking short hair for a few weeks, the Holy Fvck singer didn’t show off her bangs, bob, and pixie hybrid style in all its glory until she attended and performed at the 2022 UNICEF Gala in New York City. After abandoning the choppy bob she’d sported during the first few stops on her Holy Fvck Tour, Lovato was photographed with what appeared to be a sleek and very ‘90s pixie cut. The sculpted styling and deep side part was an entirely different vibe than the one served by the soft, face-framing bixie Lovato was hiding under all that hair gel. Both looks are fire, but Lovato’s bixie feels unexpected, fresh AF, and still very on brand for a musician reuniting with her alt-rock sensibilities.

Lovato’s bixie was styled for the 2022 UNICEF Gala by celebrity hairstylist Cesar Deleon Ramirez, who loved the look so much that his Instagram post of Lovato’s red carpet appearance was captioned, “loving this length.” Based on the comments, he’s not the only one.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Hair goals 👏🔥🙌❤️😍” one fan exclaimed, while another declared the bixie “HER LOOK!” They’re not wrong either. While Lovato’s sleek pixie cut was definitely a moment, it’s safe to say that her shaggy bixie cut is *the* moment. No shade to the sleek look that Lovato wore to the Walking Dead series finale in Los Angeles on Nov. 20. The pixie worked, but the bixie werks.

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty Images

The beauty of the bixie is partially its shag-inspired nature. Because of its rockability vibe, there are no hard and fast rules dictating length, so the stylist in charge can choose to direct the hair in front to whatever features their client prefers. In Lovato’s case, her brow-grazing bixie bangs drew the eye right to her cheekbones. You could cut glass on the two-time Grammy nominee’s bone structure and her bixie haircut stretches all those beautiful lines from her face down to her shoulders, making her neck look extra long.

Nina Westervelt/Variety/Getty Images

At the same time, the cut doesn’t veer toward the primness that a pixie cut can sometimes deliver. Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of short hair, it’s hard to deny the bixie is working for Lovato.