12 Photos Of Serena And Alexis That Prove Love Isn’t Just A Tennis Score

Serena Williams is the GOAT for many reasons. Yes sure, the tennis-related ones, obviously. But she is also one half of the greatest #couplegoals of all time (GCOAT) since she got together with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in 2015. It’s hard to imagine any man being great enough for Serena, but according to her, “he doesn’t try to dim my light” and has helped her to shine brighter than she could ever imagine. UGH, fine, I’ll redownload Hinge. READ MORE

Your September Horoscope Is All About Cultivating Your Dream Life

It’s a pretty well-known fact that September is the best month, because my birthday is in September. My own bias aside, it is actually a great time to put in the hard — but valuable! — work toward getting what you want. We spent the back half of August planting the seeds of who we want to become, thanks to analytical and forward-thinking Virgo. Now as we transition into September, it’s time to harvest what we’ve planted. Here’s how this month will shake out for your zodiac sign. READ MORE

TRENDING

Lil Nas X’s Style Evolution Is A Fearless Embrace Of Queerness

When Lil Nas X sang about taking a horse down to Old Town Road, he didn’t mention that it was a clothes horse! His recent VMAs outfit was such a triumph, and a reminder of all of the incredible fashion moments he’s gifted us with so far. There is no one more exciting to watch embrace their personal style as a means of self-actualization — it’s a true physical and spiritual glow-up. READ MORE

How To Reduce Stress And Anxiety Going Back To School

I do not think it is a coincidence that back-to-school season coincides with Virgo season. The sign is known for its, ahem, high-strung tendencies. And while that can be a real boon in making sure you stay organized and don’t forget everything, all that excess energy can sometimes fuel extra anxiety as you gear up for a new routine. Elite Daily spoke to a mindfulness expert about how to tailor meditation to your situation, from daily calming rituals to specific breathing exercises to reduce stress in the heat of the moment. READ MORE

MORE FUN STUFF