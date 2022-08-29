Videos go viral every day, but only the most enduring internet moments are remixed into official songs. The “It’s Corn” kid definitely qualifies as the latter, and now Tariq has a hit to remind you exactly how great the “big lump with knobs” truly is. If anything “has the juice,” it’s the “It’s Corn” kid’s viral TikTok transformed into a song that might be an unexpected fall banger.

You may have thought you already heard a rendition of “It’s Corn,” which you likely did on the @schmoyoho TikTok channel, but 22 seconds is not long enough to capture Tariq’s true love of corn. Thankfully, The Gregory Brothers (the comedy team behind the @schmoyoho TikTok account), teamed up with Recess Therapy to drop a nearly 3-minute song titled, of course, “It’s Corn.” If you’re wondering why you should be hype about a song about the kerneled cob, let me fill you in on the corn enthusiast who won over the internet with his ode to the vegetable.

As the Recess Therapy YouTube channel’s “about” section explains, the series hosted by comedian Julian Shapiro-Barnum focuses on “little kids, big questions, free advice,” which means it’s a gold mine for some extremely quotable quotes. Tariq was featured in the channel’s Aug. 4 video, titled “The CEO of Corn,” and his pure love for the vegetable has been making its way around the internet.

In the video, Tariq memorably stated his love of corn began when he “was told that corn was real.” And he added that when he “tried it with butter, everything changed!” (#Relatable.)

Tariq went on to wax poetically about corn, including how “it has the juice,” the part that “mostly makes [him] like the corn.” You can watch the whole video here if you’re interested in smiling for 1 minute and 35 seconds straight.

Once you’re caught up (or you’ve rewatched it for the dozenth time), make your way over to Spotify or Apple Music to stream “It’s Corn” by The Gregory Brothers, Tariq, and Recess Therapy, which dropped on Aug. 28. For the full effect, you can watch the music video featuring clips from Tariq’s two interviews about, yes, corn, on the schmoyoho YouTube channel. (Tariq’s second Recess Therapy interview includes a corn dance that can’t be missed.)

If you’ve not ventured fully into the world of Tariq’s love of corn, you’ve definitely missed some kernels from the CEO of Corn himself (what, it’s just a pun about corn, OK?). Worry not, Tariq’s advice about taking a corn break and how “butter spreads out the good taste” make their way into the official “It’s Corn” tune, the proceeds of which are being split with Tariq and his family, according an Aug. 29 Instagram post from Recess Therapy.

Ending summer with the sweetest viral video and starting fall with a fresh bop about corn — as Tariq says, “I can’t imagine a more beautiful thing!”