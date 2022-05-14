The latest installment of The Kardashians on Hulu has been stirring up drama. Not only did the May 12 episode reveal Kourtney Kardashian broke her million-dollar engagement ring from Travis Barker by accidentally stepping on it, it also ended on a tense blow-up between Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner. But before the two butt heads over Kendall not inviting Scott her her birthday party, viewers were caught off-guard by the snack Kendall was preparing. Clips of Kendall attempting to cut a cucumber quickly went viral on social media, and she soon chimed in on the situation.

In the episode, Kendall was in the kitchen preparing a snack while her mom, Kris Jenner, watched on from the sidelines. “I’m making it myself. Just gonna chop up some cucumber, it’s pretty easy,” Kendall said, despite Kris protesting that her personal chef could make the snack. However, Kendall was determined to do it herself. You gotta give her points for the effort, right? Unfortunately, though, it was clear Kendall really didn’t know what she was doing, as she stabbed at the cucumber without securely holding it down on the counter. It’s no wonder Kris started to worry, and began insisting that she call in her chef to cut up the veggie. Thankfully, after several awkward swipes, Kendall was able to get her cucumber slices and hummus snack.

Although Kendall was eventually able to cut the cucumber slices, the hilarious kitchen fail has already become a meme with fans seriously roasting Kendall, calling her “privileged” and “spoiled.”

The way she crossed her hands struck viewers as a very bizarre technique.

It didn’t take long before Kendall noticed herself trending on Twitter. She replied to a tweet calling her cucumber cutting the “most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed” with a single word, “tragic!”

At least, it seems like she’s taking the whole incident well. There is already so much going on in the season, from juicy details about Kravis to Kanye apparently willing to quit everything to dedicate his life to being Kim Kardashian’s stylist. Can you really expect anything less from this family? The show’s name might’ve changed but I still can’t keep up.