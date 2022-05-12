Once upon a time, when the Kardashians were still on E!, Kim Kardashian cried after losing her diamond earring in the ocean, and Kourtney Kardashian replied, “Kim, there’s people that are dying.” I have a feeling that Kim might be holding that moment over her sister’s head at the moment. During the May 12 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, Kourtney broke her engagement ring, and her reaction was just as intense as Kim’s. (To be fair, the ring was from Travis Barker, the love of her life, and worth $1 million. Kim’s earring was “only” $75,000.)

Kourtney explained what happened when Kris Jenner noticed her missing engagement ring. “It’s actually getting fixed,” Kourtney said before explaining how she broke it. “I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like thinking it would be safe right next to me,” she explained. “I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring. I was hysterically crying in my closet for hours.”

“It really gave me, like, a nervous breakdown,” she added. “I was just like, this is the most beautiful thing that I’ve ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?” She wasn’t exaggerating the ring’s value. Lorraine Schwartz, the jewelry designer behind the gorgeous ring, told People in October 2021, “It's a flawless, beautifully cut diamond stone. I worked on it with Travis, and he was a really big part of it.”

Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kourtney labeled the moment as “probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life.” (Kourtney, there’s people that are dying!) And once she finished crying, she told Travis exactly what happened. “I was like, ‘I did something really, really bad,’” she told Kris.

Of course, Travis took it all in stride — despite the fact that the ring was approximately $1 million and “he designed it,” per Kourtney. He “handled it the best,” Kourtney said. Fortunately, it seems like they were able to fix the sentimental ring. Kourtney’s been photographed with the stunning diamond several times since then.

It’s a good thing diamonds are so hardy.