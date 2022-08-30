Meghan On Harry’s Strained Relationship With Charles: “That’s His Decision”

If it was up to Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and his estranged father Prince Charles would be closer than they are now. Harry’s fallout with his family has been highly publicized ever since he and Meghan stepped down from royal life in 2020. One of the overarching stories to come out of their retreat from official duties is the reported rift between Harry and his father, as well as his brother Prince William. Turns out that Meghan wishes her husband’s relationships with his family could be mended.

In a wide-ranging Aug. 2022 interview with The Cut, Meghan, who is also reportedly estranged from her father and sister, shared her thoughts on the status of Harry and Charles’ relationship. “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process,’” Meghan told the magazine. “It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

Meghan, alongside Harry, previously discussed the inner turmoil of their royal exit in a bombshell March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, specifically Meghan detailed the alleged racism and mistreatment that she received from the Royal Family; British tabloids; and the staff behind the monarchy’s functioning, known as The Firm. The interview itself reportedly led Queen Elizabeth to issue a “saddened” statement on the matter.

Meghan’s revelation about the current state of Harry and Charles’ relationship comes at the same time as she’s launching her new podcast, Archetypes. The first episode, which featured Serena Williams, dropped on Aug. 23. Archetypes will follow Meghan as she investigates the various labels that are often pinned on women as a way of holding them back.

With her Spotify-exclusive podcast, Meghan told The Cut she has settled into a more comfortable public persona than that of a member of the Royal Family. “It’s so real,” she said. “I feel different. I feel clearer. It’s like I’m finding — not finding my voice. I’ve had my voice for a long time, but being able to use it.”

As for how Meghan feels about the Royal Family, she also alluded to the possibility of forgiveness in the interview. “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive,” she said. “But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.”

“I have a lot to say until I don’t,” she added. “Sometimes, as they say, the silent part is still part of the song.”