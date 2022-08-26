With August coming to a close, there’s no better time to put your best foot forward, and prioritize your personal and professional desires. It’s a brand-new month, and your September 2022 horoscope is looking promising, especially with regards to reaping the fruits of your labor. It is Virgo season, after all, which has everything to do with the foundation of your daily routine, as well as the synergy and communication between your mind, body, and soul.

September begins on a positive note, as Mars will harmonize with lucky Jupiter, which is will likely open new pathways for opportunity and success. The warrior planet will begin its pre-retrograde shadow phase on Sept. 3, as it will be stationing retrograde via 8 degrees of Gemini on Oct. 30. So, between now and the end of October, be sure to pay attention to what comes up for review, more so when pertaining to the way you use your words to assert yourself, and defend your point of view. On Sept. 5, after sashaying through flamboyant Leo, Venus will join the sun in Virgo, which is where the goddess of love manifests in a practical and methodical way. (Venus in Virgo’s love language feels like a combinations of acts of service, and words of affirmation.) This will naturally reflect onto themes surrounding our one-on-one relationships, money-making abilities, and values systems, so be sure to harness wisely both mentally, and with regards to your day-to-day routines.

Clever Mercury will begin its retrograde journey through Venus-ruled Libra on Sept. 9, before reentering Virgo on Sept. 23, and stationing direct on Oct. 2. Mercury in Libra wants us to retrace our steps, and perhaps revisit decisions, negotiations, and contractual agreements that have been on the back-burner. The moon will reach its peak of fullness the following day on Sept. 10, and via 17 degrees Pisces, which has everything to do with faith, surrender, and universal love. Your dreams and connection to sources is included. This energy is symbolic of the compassion in our hearts, both for ourselves and the collective. It’s also a wonderful energy to indulge your creative musings.

On Sept. 22 (during the autumnal equinox), the sun will debut in Libra, which usually feels as quaint and charming as ever. The sun will also bring warmth, life, and momentum to your relationships and social life. Keep in mind, Mercury retrograde will reenter Virgo the next day, which means we are bound to encounter energies and/or revisit conversations we had toward the end of August. Before the month comes to a close, however, the moon will renew itself in the sign of the scales on Sept. 25, followed by Venus’ return to its domicile, Libra, on Sept. 29. Looking for “the one”? New relationships — both personally and professionally — are likely to start during this time, so never say never.

In the meantime, here’s what September has in store for you, according to your zodiac sign:

Aries September 2022 Horoscope

You’re settling into your own individual frequency, Aries. If you’ve been too busy to commit to a health routine, or perhaps so overwhelmed with work that you’ve lost track of your personal endeavors, Virgo season is here for the win. It’s time to cultivate mindfulness and tend to your daily rituals, even if that means making it a point to silence your notifications. This is especially true when considering Mercury retrograde in Libra, as you are being called to revisit and reflect on the foundation of your personal and professional exchanges.

Are there boundaries that need to be set? Where is your time and energy going? September’s dreamy full moon in Pisces will bring light to what needs to be surrendered, despite whether it’s mentally, physically or spiritually. Either way, you’re becoming more hands-on in your day-to-day, and taking the driver’s seat of your life. The sooner you get to working on yourself, the more likely you will thrive this Libra season.

Taurus September 2022 Horoscope

Cultivate your heart’s desires, Taurus. In addition to being back in your earthy element, the sun’s journey through Virgo brings emphasis to themes surrounding everything from your heart’s desires to your creative passion projects. Your celestial ruler, Venus, will also be joining the sun in September, which means you’re not only approaching matters of romance in a practical and strategic way, but also falling in love with the beauty that exists in the details. This could also pertain to a hobby or work venture with a specific process.

Minimalism is also of great intrigue to you, because less is more. And with Mercury stationing retrograde in Libra, chances are you are revisiting a routine and/or picking a work schedule back up in the process. Be extra mindful of your due diligence and prioritize your productivity levels. This month’s full moon in Pisces will bring closure and clarity to energies surrounding your sense of belonging in the world. Is there an idea or illusion you’re ready to surrender?

Gemini September 2022 Horoscope

It’s time to tend to personal matters, Gemini. September is your nesting season... at least, while the sun journeys through Virgo. So, whether it be a new plant you’re nurturing, or something as simple as decluttering your living space, many of you are choosing to go inward. Venus will be joining the sun in Virgo, too, which is always a plus for relationships, finances and self-love. Others of you may even opt for helping a family member redecorate a room in their home, or perhaps experiment with healthy cooking recipes.

Mercury, however, will be stationing retrograde this month, which continues to validate your desire for reflection and introspection. September’s full moon will bring emphasis to your 10th house of notoriety, highlighting what needs to be surrendered, as well as the boundaries that may need to be set in the process. This could also pertain to your work vs. life balance. Although, with Libra season starting shortly afterwards, some of you may receive word regarding a potential work gig that’ll require you to hog the spotlight.

Cancer September 2022 Horoscope

We all get by with a little help from our friends, so don’t hesitate to lean on your immediate circle, Cancer. After all, with the sun transiting through Virgo and your third house of communication and exchanges, you’re likely busier and perhaps even more inquisitive than usual. Venus will also join the sun in this area of your chart, so be sure to check your DMs, given that there could be some flirtatious messaging in the works. Although, truth be told, Venus in Virgo would much rather invest in something practical and stable, so be discerning with your energy. Otherwise, feel free to get creative and draft a book idea. Some new stationery would be great, too.

Keep in mind, with Mercury stationing retrograde in Libra, this cycle will encourage you to reflect and reevaluate the connection you share with relatives, as well as the way you’re expressing your emotions when it comes to your one-on-one connections. Ironically, September’s full moon in Pisces will bring emotional emphasis to themes surrounding your belief systems and personal views, suggesting a possible change of heart and/or perception with regards to compromise and relationships. This will be an ongoing theme throughout the month, so be sure to keep an open mind.

Leo September 2022 Horoscope

Count your blessings, Leo. After celebrating another fabulous trip around the sun, your celestial ruler’s shift into Virgo is always a vibe, as it brings warmth and life to your second house of comfort, finances and value systems. It’s almost as if you were being reminded of your magical attributes and reveling in the details of your unique aesthetic. Budgeting, monetization and being kind to your bank account also comes with the turf. And with Venus joining the sun shortly after, you’re not only being given a self esteem boost, but a financial opportunity as well.

Moreover, with Mercury (Virgo’s ruler) stationing retrograde this month, many of you will take the opportunity to reconnect with an authority figure with regards to a promotion, or perhaps continue applying to other jobs. Money talk is almost inevitable in September, and the full moon in Pisces will be no exception, as it will ignite your eighth house of intimacy, shared resources and joint ventures. If anything, this lunation will require an act of surrender and/or boundary setting. Fortunately, Libra season will lighten of the mood, especially when it comes to your conversations and exchanges, so no need to lose your cool.

Virgo September 2022 Horoscope

Cheers to another magical journey around the sun, Virgo. In addition to it being your birthday season, the sun’s journey through your sign is equally as invigorating as it is inspiring, but it gets better. Lady Venus will be joining forces with the sun in your sign, adorning your auric field with beauty, grace and charm. Your love language typically comes from a place of compassion, but you’re also practical when it pertains to your finances, values and relationships. Your celestial ruler, Mercury, will also station retrograde and reenter your sign towards the end of the month.

During this time, matters surrounding your budget, spending habits and personal morale could come up for review, as will your communication style. Are you being clear and honest with what it is you want? September’s full moon in Pisces will touch down on your committed seventh house of agreements, compromise and other people, which means you could see a partnership coming full circle... or on the dark side, part ways with a significant other. Themes surrounding deception or elusive behavior from either party could be of prominence, so be sure to be discerning with your intuition.

Libra September 2022 Horoscope

Take a step back and recharge your energy, Libra. You’d much rather get your beauty sleep before your birthday season arrives, and the sun’s journey through Virgo via your sleepy 12 house of closure, dreams and unconscious patterns is giving you all the more reason to rest and retreat. To top it off, your celestial ruler, Venus, will be joining the sun in this area of your chart which ironically enough, is the epitome of beauty sleep. Virgo has everything to do with the process of your daily rituals, as well as your health habits. So, consider this an opportunity to partake in acts of self-care and self-love... but, behind the scenes.

Although, some of you may opt for taking a hiatus from social media—to each their own. On that note, because there is no such thing as a coincidence in astrology, September’s full moon in Pisces will bring closure and clarity to energies surrounding everything from your daily routine to your health regimen. The workplace is also highlighted, so keep this in mind. Also, given that Pisces is symbolic of escapism, it’s important to recognize substances, addictions and coping mechanisms in your day-to-day. What needs to be surrendered before you begin a brand-new solar return?

Scorpio September 2022 Horoscope

Gather with your best pals, and pay it forward to your community, Scorpio. The sun’s journey through Virgo and your 11th house of associations, extended networks and sense of belonging in the world is bringing energy and vitality to your social spheres, as well as your future visions in the world. Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty and experiment on your ideas. The best part? Lady Venus will join the sun in this area of your chart, which is lovely energy for collaborations and community affairs.

Speaking of experimenting and social collaborations, this month’s full moon in Pisces will bring celebration and and emotional momentum to energies that pertain to your authenticity, creative musings, love life and self-expressions. The irony of this full-circle moment is, Mercury will begin its retrograde journey the day before, which means many of you will harness this opportunity to revisit a pending conversation with a love interest, if not confess your feelings entirely. What will it be? Cuffing season is coming.

Sagittarius September 2022 Horoscope

There’s nothing more inspiring than a Sagittarius with a long-term vision. What have you been doing to cultivate your goals and dreams? You’re in luck either way, as the sun’s journey through methodical Virgo is bringing energy and vitality to your 10th house of ambition, career, notoriety and reputation in the world. It gets better, Sag. Lady Venus will be joining the sun which, in turn, adds a bit of sparkle to your dazzling work persona. You’re brilliant, cooperative and also attractive, so seize the day. Having said that, you may wanna double and triple check your agreements before taking next steps.

Mercury (celestial ruler) of your relationship sector will begin its retrograde journey shortly after which, in turn, urges you to take a step back, so you can cross your t’s and dot your i’s. This could have something to do with a parental figure and your siblings, while others of you continue applying to other job opportunities. Something is bound to come back around, so be mindful of any unfinished business as nothing is set in stone. On another note, September’s full moon in Pisces will bring closure, clarity and emotional emphasis to themes surrounding your sense of security and innermost feelings. Your work vs. life balance is included, so set the necessary boundaries.

Capricorn September 2022 Horoscope

Do your research, because you’re onto something, Capricorn. After quite an intensity-filled Leo season, the sun’s shift into Virgo via your expansive ninth house of wisdom, adventure and spiritual pursuits will not only help you find grounding and stability with regards to your long-term goals, but also open new pathways of opportunity in the process. Venus (celestial ruler of your bossy 10th house of authority, reputation and notoriety) will be joining the sun shortly after, bringing forth harmony and abundance to your world view. Some of you may even connect with professional prospects, and perhaps a mentor who can help you excel in your career.

Having said that, Mercury will begin its retrograde journey in your career sector and eventually reenter Virgo, which has everything to do with the logistics of your planning and processes. No need to be alarmed... but instead, try to be mindful of your ideals, especially those of you who haven’t been discerning with the bigger picture. Doing what you do best and being pragmatic is essential at this time. Also, double and triple check the fine print before signing future contracts. September’s full moon in dreamy Pisces will bring closure and acknowledgment to your third house of communication, exchanges and local community. Being direct and straightforward with your decision-making process. Follow your intuition.

Aquarius September 2022 Horoscope

If you’re feeling introspective, or perhaps more nit-picky with regards to the people around you, it’s not that you’re ungrateful or mean, Aquarius. On the contrary, you’re being called to take a closer look at the foundation of your intimate unions, pettiness and all. Luckily for you, harmony-seeking Venus will be joining the sun (celestial ruler of your relationship sector) which is always a plus, as it will help soothe some of the hyper-focusing and tension you’re experiencing in your one-on-one exchanges. On a more romantic note, some of you may connect with someone you met in the workplace, or perhaps share an intimate conversation that changes the dynamic between you two.

Keep in mind, before the sun enters justice-seeking Libra, Mercury will begin its retro journey via your expansive ninth house of adventure, spiritual wisdom and unknown territory. Thinking of going back to school? Maybe it’s the desire to launch your own entrepreneurial business, or move to another city. You could be revisiting negotiations, contracts and agreements under this retrograde cycle, so be mindful of your commitments. This is especially true when considering September’s full moon in Pisces, as it will bring closure, clarity and emotional momentum to themes surrounding your sense of self-worth, spending habits and values. For instance, are you being realistic about this decision? Do you have the means to relocate and change the direction of your life right this moment?

Pisces September 2022 Horoscope

It takes two, but don’t forget about you, Pisces. This is especially true when considering the sun’s journey through dutiful Virgo and your harmony-seeking seventh house of agreements, compromise and significant others, as you are being called to nurture the foundation of your one-on-one connections. Although, in addition to meeting another half-way, you’re also hyper-focused on the details. Fortunately, Venus will be joining the sun shortly after, which continues to emphasize the chemistry — or lack thereof — you share with your person. Despite whether personally or professionally, you’re also more prone to thinking practically and strategically, so try not to get lost in the logistics of it all. Go with the flow instead.

On another note, with Mercury retrograde in Libra — your intimate eighth house of intimacy, mergers, shared resources and soulmate connections — the clever messenger planet is encouraging you to retrace your steps and revisit connections and contract you may have slipped under the rug once upon a time. This could also revolve around a pending conversation as well, given that Mercury will eventually slip back into your relationship sector. Before September comes to a close, the moon will reach its peak of fullness in your sign, which could very well come with a full-circle moment. What’s come to fruition in your personal life? What have you discovered about yourself and how does that play into your approach on relationships?