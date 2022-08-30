September Is A Huge Month For Disney+ Releases

Since the debut of Disney+ in 2019, Disney has held “Disney+ Day” in November. The first two iterations, held near (if not on) the anniversary of the streaming service’s launch, focused exclusively on Disney+ offerings. However, the House of Mouse is now changing it up, moving Disney+ Day to coincide with its annual D23 convention. That means its part of what’s coming to Disney+ in September 2022, along with it’s regularly scheduled offerings.

Disney+ already has a lot happening already in September, with the debut of Dancing With The Stars, which is moving from ABC to streaming. It marks the first live streaming series Disney+ has done, putting it in an elite group with that capability (one rival Netflix does not have). It also has several highly anticipated debuts, including the TV series Andor and the long-awaited film Hocus Pocus 2. There’s also a large influx of ESPN content, celebrating the kickoff of football season.

But Disney+ Day, which is happening Sept. 8, the day before the D23 convention, is the highlight of the month, with two highly-anticipated films to Disney+: Pinocchio and Thor: Love and Thunder. The former includes Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket, with The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as the titular puppet. The latter, which is coming to streaming over spending the summer in theaters, marks the end of the current Thor standalone storyline and launches new foes for the Asgardian to face.

In TV specials, Disney+ Day will include the premeire of Cars On The Road for Pixar fans, Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return for Star Wars viewers, and sing-along versions of Frozen and Frozen 2 for those who need their Disney Princess musical fix.

Here’s everything coming to Disney+ for September.

Thursday, Sept. 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Season 1, Episode 3

Friday, Sept. 2

Siempre Fui Yo, Detras de la Historia

Al Davis vs. the NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn’t Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

Wednesday, Sept. 7

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3, Episode 7

Edge of the Unknown With Jimmy Chin (Season 1)

Europe From Above (Seasons 3-4)

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (Season 1)

Puppy Dog Pals (Season 5)

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Disney+ Day)

Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4

Cars on the Road (Season 1)

Growing Up (Season 1)

Epic Adventures With Bertie Gregory (Season 1)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 1)

Tierra Incognita (Season 1)

Dancing With the Stars: The Pros’ Most Memorable Dances

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi’s Return

Remembering

The Simpsons: Welcome to the Club

Frozen Sing-Along

Frozen 2 Sing-Along

Thor: Love and Thunder

Pinocchio

Friday, Sept. 9

United Sharks of America

Wednesday, Sept. 14

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 3 Finale

Short Circuit Season 2, Episode 6

First Alaskans (Season 1)

In the Womb: Animal Babies (Season 1)

Thursday, Sept. 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5

Friday, Sept. 16

Coco Sing-Along

The Art of Racing in the Rain

Mija

Monday, Sept. 19

Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Premiere

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Andor Series Premiere (Episodes 1-3)

Firebuds (Season 1)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (Season 8)

Super/Natural (Season 1)

Thursday, Sept. 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 6

Friday, Sept. 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

Monday, Sept. 26

Dancing With the Stars Season 31, Episode 2

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Andor Season 1, Episode 4

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers Season 2 Premiere

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (Season 2)

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (Season 2)

Thursday, Sept. 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 7

Friday, Sept. 30