Kylie Jenner's beauty transformation through the years, why Zoey Deutch likes dating her "polar opposite" and more.
Kylie Jenner’s Beauty Evolution Is Full Of Fierce, Luxe Looks
Kylie essentially built the foundation of her empire just by sharing cool selfies and makeup inspo on Instagram. So of course, it’s only natural that she should enjoy experimenting with her beauty and style — I mean, her blue hair moment was a cultural reset. Kylie has long been the KarJenner who is most adventurous in the world of beauty, and looking at her evolution unfold is nothing short of fascinating. READ MORE
Zoey Deutch Is Literally Her Boyfriend’s “Polar Opposite”
They say that opposites attract, but just how far to the other end of the spectrum should you go? For Zoey Deutch, she’s happy to be her boo’s “polar opposite.” “Don’t you think one of the points of dating and falling in love is that it opens up your world and your brain and maybe makes you think about the world in a different way?” READ MORE
The Armie Hammer Doc Promises To Unveil “Dark, Twisted Secrets” 😨
An Ode To Meatball's Impressive Run On The Bachelorette 🍝
Brooklyn And Nicola Peltz-Beckham Denied The In-Law Drama Rumors, But… 👀
10 Bama Rush Dorm Decor Pieces That Are Trending On TikTok 🎀
The Best Places To Travel For A Month-Long Solo Vacay
While a month may seem like a long time in theory, in practice it is actually the perfect time to really dig in and explore a new location. Whether you’ve banked up your PTO or have a flexible work schedule, here are the 14 best places to really unwind. READ MORE
How To Tell That You’re In Love With Someone
Although it would certainly be easier if little hearts and stars suddenly appeared and your eyes jumped out of your head like they do in cartoons, admittedly that would also be pretty embarrassing. While there is no one right way or time to fall in love, Elite Daily spoke to a panel of behavioral scientists and clinical psychologists about the telltale signs that can tip you off. READ MORE
