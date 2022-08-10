Zoey Deutch Is Literally Her Boyfriend's “Polar Opposite”

Zoey Deutch isn’t interested in dating someone who shares all the same hobbies and interests as her. In fact, she thinks that’s be kind of... boring? During an Aug. 10 episode of Betches’ U Up? podcast, the Not Okay star opened up about her current relationship status — and why she actually loves the fact that she and her boyfriend are so different.

Deutch has been dating fellow actor Jimmy Tatro since 2021 — at least, that’s when they first confirmed their romance. Though Deutch and Tatro share similar career paths (Tatro has been in 22 Jump Street, American Vandal, and Home Economics), according to her, they have just enough differences to keep things interesting.

“Don’t you think one of the points of dating and falling in love is that it opens up your world and your brain and maybe makes you think about the world in a different way?” she asked during her appearance on U Up?. She continued, “That’s the point! That is my hot take… I would be so bored if I was dating someone who agreed with me on everything and thought everything in the same way as me – I’d be so bored by that. I am currently with someone who is my actual polar opposite.”

Though the couple has been together for quite some time, they keep their relationship low-key. Despite the occasional lovey-dovey photo dump from Tatro, there’s just not a ton of information out there about this duo... besides the fact that they once went on a couples trip to France with Shaun White and Nina Dobrev — so clearly, they’re equally iconic.

Though Deutch may be out of the dating pool right now, she gets her flirting practice in via her friends’ dating apps. She told U Up? hosts Jared Freid and Jordana Abraham, “I fall into the category of loving to go on my friends' dating apps — I swipe for them and talk to them, and I do think I am pretty good.” Imagine — you might have been unknowingly exchanging flirty texts with Deutch. Casual.

The actor continued, “I am the unofficial ghostwriter for my friends while they are dating…. When it is not me, I feel like I am playing a character and I can just go into the role of this friend. I really take it seriously and I am really proud of that skill.”

