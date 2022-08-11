The New Armie Hammer Doc Trailer Promises To Unveil "Dark, Twisted Secrets"

Content Warning: This piece contains in-depth discussion about sexual assault and abuse allegations.

Armie Hammer first gained notice in Hollywood in 2010 after playing the dual roles of Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss in Aaron Sorkin’s cult classic The Social Network. His significant breakout role was then followed by 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, the Oscar-nominated love story in which he starred opposite Timothée Chalamet. But when sexual assault allegations surfaced against Hammer in January 2021 (which he has vehemently denied), his Hollywood career collapsed. Now, a new docuseries, House Of Hammer, promises to bring all the actor’s alleged secrets — and those of his family — to light.

Born Armand Douglas Hammer, the actor is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer. (No, the family is not related to the Arm & Hammer brand, but they used to own a stake in it.) The family is one of those 20th-century American success stories; Armand senior was born in 1898 in New York City, the first-generation son of Russian immigrants. The businessman was the first in his family to go to college and, by the late 1950s, became one of the wealthiest men in the U.S. after investing in the oil boom.

But as chronicled in a recent Vanity Fair article, the Hammer family has long hidden dark secrets, and the allegations against Armie Hammer are just the latest in a long line of disturbing chapters woven through the family’s legacy. The docuseries purports to dig into both the stories around Armie and those from the Hammer family’s past.

House Of Hammer Trailer

On Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2022, Discovery+ released its trailer for House of Hammer.

The docuseries was produced with the help of Casey Hammer — granddaughter of Armand Hammer and aunt to Armie Hammer — who served as a consultant on the three-part series. She is also the author of the memoir Surviving My Birthright, which contains allegations she was sexually abused as a child by her father.

House Of Hammer Plot

In January 2021, an anonymous Instagram account leaked what looked and sounded to be direct messages and audio conversations with Hammer, in which he discusses a fetish for cannibalism and blood-drinking. The anonymous accusations caused more of Hammer’s ex-partners to step forward and allege they had similar experiences with the actor. Three months later, in March 2021, one of those partners, “Effie,” came forward accusing Hammer of rape.

Hammer continues to deny all allegations of abuse via his lawyers, insisting his interactions with the women accusing him were consensual. Hammer’s attorney, Andrew Brettler, said in a statement, “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with (Effie) — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed, and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” according to Reuters.

This docuseries promises to unpack this controversy, as well as many other controversies that mark the Hammer family.

Here’s the docuseries’ synopsis:

Coupled with a trove of incredible archival footage, the docuseries weaves together a chilling story of the dysfunction and wickedness that grow behind decades of power and money. Featuring exclusive revelations from Armie’s aunt, Casey Hammer, and multiple survivors of Armie’s alleged abuse, the docuseries brings to light the dark secrets — ranging from accusations of violence and abuse to political manipulation and financial fraud — hidden within one of America’s most prominent families.

House Of Hammer Release Date

Discovery+

All three episodes of House of Hammer begin streaming on Discovery+ on Sept. 2, 2022.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-HOPE (4673) or visit online.rainn.org.