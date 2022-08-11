Have you ever fanaticized about living in a completely new place? While you may love your current home, anyone with wanderlust has wondered what it would be like to have an extended vacay in one of their dream destinations. Let’s face it, some trips just aren’t long enough, and you may need a full month to really experience all that place has to offer — and if you’re solo, it can be an even more unforgettable vacation. If you’ve wondered where to travel for a month alone, here’s what experts have to say about the best solo destinations.

When you’re going for a long trip, you want to find a place that is not too expensive and provides a ton of experiences and things to do. Since you’ll be traveling alone, you also want to know where a good solo destination is where you’ll feel safe and able to get around on your own. Not every place on the globe can check all your boxes, but Elite Daily spoke to some travel experts at Next Vacay, Expedia, and Hotels.com who shared some of the best destinations in the world to travel for a month alone. Some of these 14 destinations may already be on your bucket list, while a few may be new places you never knew you needed to visit. In either case, it’s time to pack your bags, book a plane ticket, and sublet your apartment for a month, because you’ve got the world to see.

01 Costa Rica pilesasmiles/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Both Expedia and Hotels.com ranked Costa Rica highly on their list of destinations for long-term solo travelers. Expedia kept things like public transportation, accessibility, and being rated highly for safety among their criteria for great solo travel destinations, as well as having a variety of things to do once you get there. For the experts at Expedia, Costa Rica checked all those boxes and topped their list of travel destinations because it’s “equal parts nature-filled serenity and one-of-a-kind adventures.” If you’re an outdoorsy person or eco-tourism enthusiast, you’ll also love the many National Parks that Costa Rica has to offer. For solo travelers, Hotels.com recommends staying at the Hotel Mango in Rio Segundo.

02 Vietnam Another solo destination that fits the bill is Vietnam. According to Expedia’s experts, Vietnam has everything “from world-famous cuisine and gorgeous views to stunning rainforest hikes and ancient temples.” Plus, the best part of all is that Vietnam can be super affordable as well, which is great if you’re planning to stay for at least a month.

03 Ireland When it comes to figuring out where to travel for a month alone, both Expedia and Hotels.com agree that Ireland is one of the top destinations to consider. Expedia notes that Ireland has “some of the friendliest people on the planet,” which means you’re sure to make a friend or two during your adventures. Plus, Ireland also has a wide range of affordable accommodations along with public transportation, great roads for road tripping, and tons of pubs to choose from to grab a fresh pint of Guinness. If you’re wondering where you should go in Ireland, Hotels.com suggests heading to Dublin and staying at the Staycity Aparthotels Dublin Castle, which is walking distance to Dublin Castle. According to one solo traveler, this hotel is the perfect size for anyone alone, plus it boasts long-term stay perks like a kitchenette, laundry, and friendly staff. However, it may not be the best budget-friendly hotel for a month-long stay, so check out other options as well if you’re planning on going.

04 Seattle If you’re not ready to fly internationally, Expedia recommends Seattle as a solo travel destination in the U.S. This is the perfect destination if you love coffee and “gorgeous scenery complete with mountains, rainforests, a volcano, and rolling ocean.”

05 Norway There’s Norway you could say no to Norway. This “bucket list-worthy” spot is perfect for “introverted solo travelers looking to be surrounded by majestic landscape and cool modern architecture,” according to Expedia. Not only is this a great place to spend time alone, but Expedia also mentioned Norway is “consistently rated as one of the safest countries in the world with plenty of public transportation to make getting around easy.” Of course, Norway can get expensive, but you can always make it work for you by getting a hotel or Airbnb that includes a kitchen so you can cook a few of your own meals. It might actually be nice to stay in an apartment instead of a standard hotel. For this, Hotels.com recommends the Saga Apartments Oslo. Oslo, Norway made it on their list of great places to travel when you’re alone, and there’s plenty of things to do while you’re there. You could go to a Viking museum or take a sightseeing tour of the Oslofjord.

06 Portugal Alexandre Rotenberg / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Portugal is not only a top solo destination choice for Hotels.com, but also Naveen Dittakavi, the founder and CEO of Next Vacay. According to Dittakavi, Portugal should be on your list because it has “some of Europe's lowest crime rates and most beautiful coastlines.” While Hotels.com recommends the country’s capital city Lisbon, Dittakavi mentions places like Porto and Faro as places in Portugal that are well worth exploring during your solo trip. There are also tons of things to see and do, “from surfing and sightseeing to its impressive castles, enchanting seaside ports, and rocky cliffs.” If you aren’t an introvert, Lisbon may also be a great place to make some new friends as it’s “one of the best cities for socializing.” If you’re a foodie, Dittakavi recommends you “take a food tour to try some of Portugal's most splendid port wine and seafood.”

07 Greece If you’ve wanted to spend your summer in Greece ever since you watched The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, now may be your time. Hotels.com has a few destinations in Greece on their list of where to travel for a month alone. One solo traveler mentioned they “felt safe and well taken care of” when staying at the Virginia Beach Hotel on Crete Island in Greece, while another solo traveler was “very happy” staying at Hotel Jason in Mykonos.

08 Copenhagen, Denmark Perhaps Copenhagen is on your bucket list. If that’s the case, you’ll be happy to know that Hotels.com also recommends Copenhagen as a great travel destination for solo adventures. If you’re a big Disney fan, you’ll love Denmark’s top amusement park, Tivoli Gardens, and want to visit the Little Mermaid statue for an Insta pic. Also, if you’re looking for a great hotel in the heart of Copenhagen to stay for a night or two, one Hotels.com user recommends the Hotel Kong Arthur.

09 Budapest, Hungary If the reason for your solo getaway is to just unwind, you might want to consider Budapest, Hungary. According to one solo traveler, Budapest is great for anyone “looking for some relaxation” and they recommended the Continental Hotel Budapest as a great place to stay while you’re there. However, you might also want to find a more budget-friendly Airbnb for part of your month-long stay as well depending on how much you want to spend.

10 Miami Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group/Getty Images For anyone looking for a beach getaway, you may want to spend a month in Miami. One solo traveler from Hotels.com recommends this South Florida city for being “funky” and “safe.” Miami is also one of the most walkable cities in Florida as well as one of the most walkable cities in the U.S. overall. Explore the colorful beaches, grab some Cuban coffee for a pick-me-up, and party all night among the neon lights.

11 Belize Another great beach destination for solo travelers is Belize, according to Hotels.com. One solo traveler “felt safe with the security” while staying at the Harbour View Boutique Hotel & Yoga Retreat in Belize City, while another traveler noted that the people working at the Mystic River Resort in San Ignacio made their trip memorable.

12 Oaxaca, Mexico While Mexico may be on your bucket list, you may not know where in Mexico to go to stay for a month solo. Hotels.com suggests Oaxaca, where one user mentioned they “felt very safe and welcome as a solo traveler” while staying at the NaNa Vida Hotel Oaxaca. This is also a great place for foodies as well, because you can try authentic Mexican food while also tasting local tequila and mezcal cocktails.

13 Bali According to Dittakavi, “few places mix culture, relaxation, and adventure like Bali,” making it one of the perfect places to travel solo. Plus, it’s “one of the cheapest places to visit in the world,” which is perfect if you’re on a budget but still want to extend your trip. If you need a break from checking your email or Zoom meetings, Bali offers meditation retreats to volcanic mountains and vibrant coral reefs. Bali also has tons of Insta-worthy destinations. For instance, Dittakavi recommends you “snap a pic soaring through the air at a Bali swing” or going for “a peaceful swim at the foot of the stunning Nungnung Waterfall.”

14 Thailand Dittakavi says that Thailand should be on your solo travel bucket list, as it’s both “known as a budget traveler’s dream and one of the best vacation destinations in Asia for solo travelers.” For anyone who is active and extroverted, there is a great solo backpacking community, and locals are incredibly friendly, so meeting new people is always a breeze. Plus, you can’t forget the “delicious cuisine, pristine beaches, and jaw-dropping sights.” Speaking of the cuisine, Dittakavi says Bangkok has “tasty street foods” you’ll definitely want to try. However, outside of Bangkok, you’ll also find stunning waterfalls, beaches, and floating villages that make Thailand a must-see.

The CDC recommends traveling only after you’re fully vaccinated and your vaccine has become fully effective. If you’re not fully vaccinated and must travel, check the CDC guidelines before you book. Check your destination’s vaccination and testing requirements before you depart.