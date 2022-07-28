Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.
“Walkability” refers to the proximity to shops, restaurants, and daily amenities in a given area that you can reach by foot. So, the higher an area’s score out of 100, the easier it’ll be to get around without worrying about transportation. It’s clever to choose a getaway destination that is walkable because you’re able to save a lot of money that would be going towards gas or taxis, and use it instead for fun experiences like concerts, fine dining, or boat tours. Plus, choosing a place you can wander on foot is a good idea if you want to stay active while you’re away from home. Walk scores ranked above 50 range from “Somewhat Walkable,” “Very Walkable,” and “Walker’s Paradise,” so you may have to catch a ride once or twice on your Florida trip, depending on where you stay. However, you’ll be able to walk to most of the local attractions.
Whether you’re taking your family down south for a getaway or rounding up the ladies for a girls’ trip to the beaches of Miami, definitely keep these spots in mind for a convenient stay with plenty of activities that are just a few strides away. Here are the top ten most walkable places in Florida, based on their walk scores.