Is the “Sunshine State” calling your name? Florida is one of the best vacation destinations in the U.S. due to its beautiful weather and lush coastlines. It’s easy living down south, where you can sink into the soft sand and float your troubles away in the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico. It’s an ideal place to spend your summer, and there are plenty of options for choosing one of the most walkable cities in Florida to visit.

“Walkability” refers to the proximity to shops, restaurants, and daily amenities in a given area that you can reach by foot. So, the higher an area’s score out of 100, the easier it’ll be to get around without worrying about transportation. It’s clever to choose a getaway destination that is walkable because you’re able to save a lot of money that would be going towards gas or taxis, and use it instead for fun experiences like concerts, fine dining, or boat tours. Plus, choosing a place you can wander on foot is a good idea if you want to stay active while you’re away from home. Walk scores ranked above 50 range from “Somewhat Walkable,” “Very Walkable,” and “Walker’s Paradise,” so you may have to catch a ride once or twice on your Florida trip, depending on where you stay. However, you’ll be able to walk to most of the local attractions.

Whether you’re taking your family down south for a getaway or rounding up the ladies for a girls’ trip to the beaches of Miami, definitely keep these spots in mind for a convenient stay with plenty of activities that are just a few strides away. Here are the top ten most walkable places in Florida, based on their walk scores.

01 Miami Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images Rated at a walk score of 77, Miami is the most walkable city in Florida. You can take an exciting walking tour of the South Beach Art Deco District, head to the Brickell “Manhattan of Miami” neighborhood for cafes and fabulous boutiques, or stroll through the lush gardens at Coconut Grove to enjoy the Florida sunshine.

02 Hialeah xavierarnau/E+/Getty Images At 68, vibrant Hialeah — which is known for its Latin culture — features plenty of outdoor activities you can access by foot. Amelia Earhart Park is an ideal green space to host a picnic, hit the bike trail, or enjoy the petting zoo. You should also check out the Leah Arts District for its colorful murals and cultural events, and also snap a photo at the Garden of the Arts park.

03 Key West redtea/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Scored at 63 for walkability, Key West is a popular travel destination in Florida for its exciting energy and tropical setting. You can explore the island starting on the famous Duval Street, which stretches from the north end on the Gulf of Mexico to the south on the Atlantic Ocean, and is lined with plenty of bars, restaurants, and shops. You can hang out till dusk at Sunset Pier, flutter about the magical Key West Butterfly and Nature Conservatory, or discover the museum at Ernest Hemingway's house and home garden in Old Town Key West.

04 Westchester Kiko Ricote/Tetra images/Getty Images Westchester County is one of the most walkable communities in Florida and is home to some hidden gems you should definitely experience if you have the chance. The Bird Road Art District welcomes travelers to enjoy local art history on its art walk lined with galleries and studios that add color to the city landscape. You can also see The Patricia and Phillip Frost Art Museum for an indoor art experience, and at night you can go stargazing at the Stocker Astroscience Center observatory. If you're in the area between October and January, definitely visit Santa’s Enchanted Forest, which is the world’s largest holiday theme park.

05 Sunny Isles Beach Alexander Spatari/Moment/Getty Images Lining the Atlantic Ocean, Sunny Isles Beach is the perfect place to sunbathe and take a dip in the warm coastline. Rated at 60 for walkability, it’s a great spot to jet ski or try a new watersport, and after your swim, you can head to Collins Avenue for breezy shopping and delicious food. At the tip of the barrier island, you’ll find Haulover Park where you can enjoy food trucks and peaceful outdoor spaces.

06 University Park Ramiro Carranza/Moment/Getty Images In University Park, you’ll discover plenty of restaurants and coffee shops, art and history museums, boat tours, water sports, and family-friendly parks. It’s in Miami-Dade County, near Miami and Coral Gables, and is a quieter destination to enjoy the sunshine state, along with local history and culture.

07 Fort Lauderdale John Coletti/The Image Bank/Getty Images Just a half-hour drive from Sunny Isles Beach, you’ll find Fort Lauderdale, which has a walk score of 56 and is famous for its Hollywood Beach Boardwalk and art galleries. You can walk around Las Olas Boulevard for delicious dining and boutique shopping, see native animals at the Flamingo Gardens, and see the historic 35-acre estate at the Bonnet House Museum and Gardens.

08 Coral Gables Shutterstock Rated at 56 in walkability, Coral Gables, Florida will charm you with its shaded streets and gardens, historic sites, art culture, and 1920s Spanish influences. The Biltmore hotel, which is one of the most historic sites in the area, has a resort, golf course, spa, and one of the largest swimming pools in the world. You can also walk over to the Venetian Pool for a swim in the extravagant coral rock quarry, spend the afternoon at the 83-acre Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, or check out the heart of South Florida’s literary culture at the Books & Books store and courtyard.

09 Lake Worth UCG/Universal Images Group/Getty Images Lake Worth, also rated at 56, is known for its fishing pier, antique shopping downtown, local art, and outdoor music events. You can relax in nature at John Prince Park or cool off inside at the Palm Beach Institute of Contemporary Art. You can swim in the salty lake too, of course, at the easily accessible Lake Worth Lagoon.