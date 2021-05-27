If someone asked you to name your all-time favorite Disney princess, you likely wouldn't have to think twice about it. When it comes to Disney villains, though, things may be a little trickier. Villains tend to be perceived as the bad guys because, well, that’s what they’re meant to be. Yet the personality type of each villain varies vastly, and each of them has unique traits. In astrology, there are 12 signs that can describe our unique characteristics to help us better understand ourselves and each other. From this perspective, villains seem less villainy, and more like actual human beings with their own backstories. Since many of them are somewhat relatable, it makes it easier to determine the Disney movie villain you are, based on your zodiac sign.

From Ursula to Cruella, each Disney villain tends to have an interesting history (making many of them more interesting than the princesses, TBH). This can definitely lead to conflicting feelings, sometimes making them more relatable than the film’s heroes. The reasoning behind this can easily be debunked using astrology, because we tend to relate more to the characters that embody our sign the most. If you've always related to Gaston but never understood why, or found yourself chuckling at Hades' jokes, the Disney movie villain you are based on your zodiac sign can explain why.

Aries: You’re Yzma

Disney

As the natural-born leader of the zodiac, your ability to take charge is one of the many things you have in common with Yzma from The Emperor’s New Groove. Her desire to come up with a plan to kill the Emperor is her main objective, and she fixates on it almost immediately, which is something your ambitious nature can relate to. Her selfishness can get the best of her at times; she essentially wants to become an empress and will remove anyone who gets in her way of that. She does have a softer side to her though, and is known to have looked after Kronk when he was younger. While you can be highly assertive and impulsive, your caring heart always finds a way to shine through.

Taurus: You’re The Evil Queen

Sophisticated and regal, your Venusian qualities compare to those of the Evil Queen. On the outside, the villain from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs appears to be calm and collected, which is something you’re often known for (no matter what’s going on inside). As an earth sign, you don’t like to ruffle too many feathers, and take a slow, reserved approach to change or conflict. She also has a magic mirror she consults with often, and like you, she loves high quality, expensive things.

Gemini: You’re Hades

Quick-witted and lighthearted, your communicative nature suits Hades perfectly. The God of the Underworld from Hercules is known for being a pretty laidback villain, which speaks to your air sign nature. His jokester persona can be easily compared to your friendly, comedic approach to things, since you like to keep things light and easygoing. Unlike most of the other villains, he doesn’t take himself too seriously, which makes him a favorite among viewers. You always know exactly what to say, and others rely on you to keep things fun and playful.

Cancer: You’re Mother Gothel

As the song “Mother Knows Best” suggests, Rapunzel’s “mother” in Tangled was extremely protective of her, just like you can be when it comes to the people you love. While their union was unconventional, to say the least, Mother Gothel did love Rapunzel in her own way. As a Cancer, you’re the nurturer of the zodiac, and you love to care for others, making you the “mom” of your friend group. You’ve got a sympathetic heart, and just want to see everyone happy and cared for.

Leo: You’re Gaston

Disney

Boastful and confident, your radiant Leo nature fits the traits of Gaston. In Beauty and the Beast, there’s literally a song written about how great he is, and while you may not necessarily go that far, the warmth of your personality shines so brightly. You’re motivated and hardworking, so you prefer to be acknowledged for your hard work. Like Gaston, you just want to be loved and appreciated by those around you, even if your extroverted nature can come off as a bit overzealous at times.

Virgo: You’re Frollo

As the problem-solver of the zodiac, your earth sign nature aligns with the qualities of The Hunchback of Notre Dame’s Frollo perfectly. He’s analytical and is always looking to solve problems, even if there isn’t exactly anything to solve. He can be a bit judgmental, like a Virgo, and enjoys putting his critical-thinking skills to good use. You’ve got an eye for details, which makes you the most helpful sign of the zodiac, by far. In Frollo’s case, however, his desire to educate people on how he feels they should be living their lives isn’t always communicated in the best ways.

Libra: You’re Cruella de Vil

Being the creative, artistic individual you are, your Venusian nature aligns with Cruella de Vil’s. The 101 Dalmatians icon has a keen eye for fashion, and loves high-quality items. Like you, she prioritizes beauty in all aspects of her life, even if her way of going about things is questionable at times. You’re all about your social life, and you thrive in peaceful, serene environments. Cruella has her reasonable moments, when she relies on her strong communicative skills to get her way, and like you, has a way of charming everyone around her.

Scorpio: You’re Scar

As one of the most determined signs of the zodiac, your resilient nature aligns with Scar’s vengeful ways. As a fixed sign, you’re one to always keep your word and you remember everything, no matter what it is. Scar’s personality is very sadistic and dark, and he’s great at convincing others that a lie is actually the truth. You’re easily one of the most powerful signs of the zodiac, and your passion is one of the most notable things about you. If Scar had used his abilities for good, he could have really turned The Lion King around — but that wouldn’t have made for such a great movie.

Sagittarius: You’re Jafar

Disney

Jafar’s bold personality and comedic timing are very much similar to yours, as the freedom-loving, optimistic sign of the zodiac. You’re all about having fun and living life to the fullest, and can easily find the joke or bright side in any situation. While Jafar has a tendency to take his jokes a little too far in Aladdin, you maintain a cheery and lighthearted approach to all of your endeavors, and are easily the life of the party in every situation.

Capricorn: You’re Dr. Facilier

As the one of the most smooth-talking, money-driven villains, The Princess and the Frog’s Dr. Facilier is willing to do whatever he can to make some quick money. As the goal-oriented sign of the zodiac, you can probably relate. You tend to thrive when you set high goals for yourself, and like Dr. Facilier, you won’t allow anything to stop you from achieving what it is you set your sights on. You’re an excellent businessperson, and have a keen eye for entrepreneurship. Dr. Facilier could learn a thing or two from you on how to do legal business, but the skills are definitely all there.

Aquarius: You’re Syndrome

From his appearance to his personality, everything about Syndrome is unique. It’s something that may have left him feeling like an outcast at first in The Incredibles, but he comes to embrace it later on. Your unconventional nature can oftentimes feel like you’re always going against the grain — let’s be honest, it’s probably because you are — but you’re appreciated for always bringing fresh and original ideas to the table. Like Syndrome, you want to be accepted for your different opinions and beliefs, and you prioritize teamwork and working with others. It’s important for you to always stay true to your identity though, no matter who you’re around.

Pisces: You’re Ursula

As the fish of the zodiac, it makes so much sense that your personality would align with Ursula’s. While the sea witch from The Little Mermaid may not often use her adaptable, chameleon-like nature for good, she can easily fit into any persona she chooses in order to get her way. You may not take it as far as she does, but you totally find it easy to go with the flow in any situation, making it easy for you to blend in no matter where you are.