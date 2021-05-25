Being open-minded and accepting is becoming increasingly more common. As a collective, we're moving into an era that's all about welcoming unconventional thoughts, opinions, and ideas. However, some individuals may be a little less inclined to go along with any new trend — without extensive questioning and research, anyway. Thankfully, astrology allows us to better understand why some people are more understanding, and why others require more concrete information in order to get on board. The most judgmental zodiac signs are all about concrete facts and realism, and they prioritize keeping their feet firmly planted on the ground.

If you're a Virgo, Capricorn, or Aquarius, you tend to take a more traditional approach to your opinions and belief systems because of your ruling planet. Virgo is ruled by Mercury, which is much less about emotions and more about logical facts. Capricorn and Aquarius are both ruled by Saturn, the planet of boundaries, structure, and limitations. Not only do these signs take Saturn’s approach in their own lives, they tend to direct this energy outward in their relationships with others.

Being judgmental can often times get a bad rap, but these three signs are the practical glue that holds the zodiac together. Here's why Virgo, Capricorn, and Aquarius are the most judgmental signs:

Virgo: You're All About The Details

You’re often touted as a perfectionist, Virgo. In reality, you just want to see the people you care about be their best selves. As the advice giver and problem solver of the zodiac, it can be difficult seeing your loved ones ignore your advice and get themselves into trouble, but sometimes they simply have to learn the hard way. If you really want people to hear you, though, you have to work on how you give advice. "I told you so" doesn't always go over well (even if you did tell them so). Your ability to think critically is a blessing and occasionally a curse, since you're so good at focusing on the details. Sometimes taking a step back to get a full understanding of the bigger picture is the way to go.

Capricorn: "If I Can Do It, Why Can't You?"

You're one of the hardest working people out there, Capricorn, which can sometimes make it challenging for you to understand why others can't keep up. Your desire to overachieve allows you to climb the ladder swiftly, but your ability to empathize with others without judgment is lacking at times. Coworkers and friends admire you for your hustle, but oftentimes are just looking for comfort or a shoulder to cry on rather than, "Time to get to work!" Your cardinal sign energy is all about the initiation, but it's essential to leave room in your life for empathy and understanding.

Aquarius: You May Disregard Outdated Viewpoints

Your unique self-expression is one of the most notable things about you. Others tend to flock to hear your thoughts and ideas, because you always have a fresh take to offer. While this can keep conversations and relationships exciting, you may find that your strong belief systems can leave you raising an eyebrow at anyone who doesn't agree. As the humanitarian of the zodiac, you pride yourself in staying up to date on all the latest news, especially when it comes to social injustices. Coming across people who seem unable to consider the needs of the world and society can be frustrating, but it's important not to compromise your accepting personality when you come across those with more rigid views.