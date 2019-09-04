While scientists may debate nature versus nurture, perhaps astrologists are more inclined to discuss whose nature it is to nurture. Do you always remember to check in with your partner during the day? Do you love helping your boo out with chores around the house? If you were literally born to be compassionate, chances are you're one of the three zodiac signs who are the most nurturing in romantic relationships. From tending to their sick partner to cooking a nice dinner for no specific reason, Cancer, Pisces, and Libra love doing good deeds for those they care about. In fact, they live for it.

Of course, no matter your sign, being there for your boo is a beautiful thing. Maybe you always know exactly what to say to calm your partner down, or you give the best back rubs. Whatever the case, nurturing the people you care for comes in all shapes and sizes. Moreover, the way in which you dote on your boo can depend on your love language, as well as their personal preferences. There truly isn't one right way to nurture your love.

Still, if you are always supportive and attentive in your relationships, you may be one of these three zodiac signs.

Cancer (June 21–July 22) Empathic Cancer is a natural helper. This crab needs to feel needed and loves to be there for the people they care about. Intuitive and attentive, when a Cancer is dating someone, this crab will likely sense what their partner needs before they even ask for it. From cooking a big meal after their boo had a long day to calling at night just to say hello, Cancer lives to nurture their partner. Though they're tender and caring to everyone they come across, this water sign really shines when they fall in love.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20) If your friends were a pack of superheroes, Pisces would be saving kittens stuck in trees and picking up baby birds with broken wings. Selfless and emotional, these fish are natural nurturers. Pisces always knows what to say and when to be there for people in need. In fact, because they're so busy helping everyone else, they sometimes struggle to get their own needs met. Compassionate and patient, Pisces loves to serve those around them, especially in romantic partnerships.