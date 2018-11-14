If you haven't heard of the five love languages by now, let me give you a little refresher. Basically, Dr. Gary Chapman came up with five love languages that he believes we communicate in: words of affirmation, physical touch, receiving gifts, quality time, and acts of service. In turn, each one of us has a love language that we communicate our love with and one that we like people to show their love to us with (sometimes those two are the same). So, which love language is most popular? Well, a recent study conducted by Hinge on their users found that one is vastly more popular than all of the rest for both men and women.

Which is it? Well, the most common love language by far is quality time for both men and women. In fact, it's chosen so frequently that it's over twice as common as the second closest response, words of affirmation.

When it comes to second place, it was a tie between physical touch and words of affirmation for most men. On the flip side, there was no tie at all for the ladies, with words of affirmation as their second most common love language by far.

Bustle on YouTube

That being said, their findings also suggested that where you live could also play a pretty big role in which love language you identify with the most. For instance, quality time was the most common love language amongst people living in New York City, Los Angeles, Washington D.C., San Francisco and Chicago.

As a current New York City resident who used to live in San Francisco, I have to confirm the fact that their findings are pretty dang accurate. When you're somewhere with an endless stream of things to do, it's nice to have someone who wants to do them with you.

Bustle on YouTube

But, unfortunately, if you're a woman, choosing quality time isn't going to get you the most likes on your Hinge profile. In fact, their research found that women who chose acts of service as their love language gets them 6.6 times more "likes" on their Hinge profiles. And it seems as if reflecting on how you like to receive and display love matters to potential matches; in fact, women who chose to answer the question about love languages wound up receiving five times as many "likes" as women who skipped the question.

Why are acts of service so attractive? According to a Hinge rep, "For certain men, it’s thoughtful, small gestures — as opposed to physical affection or writing a love letter — that mean the most. For them, actions speak louder than words."

On the flip side, men who chose "quality time" as their love language were almost two times more likely to get likes on their Hinge profile than those who didn't.

Bustle on YouTube

Now, of course, if you're a woman who isn't too into acts of service or if you're a dude who isn't big on quality time, be yourself! If someone doesn't "like" your profile because they're not a fan of your love language, then you probably shouldn't have been with them in the first place. Good riddance.