36 Captions For Desert Pics That’ll Have You Longing For Adventure

When you think of different kinds of places you'd like to travel to, you might be daydreaming of a sunny beach getaway, a peaceful retreat in the mountains, a quick-paced vacation to a bustling city, a snow day on the slopes, or even a bougie week spent at a winery. But a destination that should definitely be at the top of your bucket list is the desert. The options are endless: You can go glamping under the stars with your partner, camp out with your bestie in a trendy vintage Airstream, or even spend a night just chilling in your car with cozy quilts. Regardless, your desert adventure will be one to remember, so you'll need desert captions for Instagram snaps and stories.

It's true: The desert isn't just for Coachella, although that's an incredible trip as well. Airbnbs and glamping experiences are strategically placed all around various deserts, such as Joshua Tree in California and the Moroccan part of the Sahara Desert. And luckily, you don't have to be a camping expert to have a rich travel experience in the desert. With all of the scenic options out there, you can be sitting pretty in the great outdoors and brainstorming desert quotes for Instagram posts in no time.

So, if you're ready for the kind of vacation that will leave you — and your Instagram feed — longing for more, grab your SO or your bestie, roll down your windows, and drive out to the sandy getaway of your dreams. The desert awaits (and so do desert Instagram captions).

Shutterstock

"What makes the desert beautiful is that somewhere it hides a well." — Antoine de Saint-Exupéry "Wanderlust and desert dust." "Adventure is out there." — Charles Muntz, Up "I don't see the desert as barren at all; I see it as full and ripe. It doesn't need to be flattered with rain. It certainly needs rain, but it does with what it has, and creates amazing beauty." — Joy Harjo "Of all the paths you take in life, make sure some of them are sandy." "Go where you feel the most alive." "A desert is a place without expectation." — Nadine Gordimer "Sand is my favorite color." "Peace, love, and desert dust." "Never met a desert sunset I didn't like." "I was born to explore." "Always take the scenic route." "This is the sense of the desert hills, that there is room enough and time enough." — Mary Hunter Austin "There's no WiFi in the desert, but I'm definitely going to find a better connection out here." "Every dreamer deserves to get away every once in a while." "You should not see the desert simply as some faraway place of little rain. There are many forms of thirst." — William Langewiesche "Forever wandering where the WiFi is weak." "Good, clean fun — in the sand." "I love the desert and its incomparable sense of space." — Robyn Davidson "Find me where the wild things are." — Alessia Cara, "Wild Things" "Out here, whenever there's a lull in the conversation, nature gives us a real tumbleweed to break the silence." "Windows down, wind through my hair, desert dust in my shoes." "I'm branching out." (Use this caption on a pic of you posing next to a cactus.) "Camping hair, don't care." "Night comes to the desert all at once, as if someone turned off the light." — Joyce Carol Oates "Switched out my Netflix streaming for an Airstream instead." "Somehow, the stars are just better out here." "You're off to great places. Today is your day. Your mountain is waiting. So get on your way." — Dr. Seuss “I swore this glass was full a minute ago, but maybe it was just a mirage.” (Use this caption on a photo of you with a refreshing cocktail.) “The desert could not be claimed or owned — it was a piece of cloth carried by winds, never held down by stones, and given a hundred shifting names.” — Michael Ondaatje “I keep thinking back to a time under the canyon moon.” — Harry Styles, “Canyon Moon” “Making my own oasis in the desert.” “Hold me fast, cause I’m a hopeless wanderer.” — Mumford & Sons, “Hopeless Wanderer” “Polish comes from the cities; wisdom from the desert.” — Frank Herbert, Dune “We are always running for the thrill of it, thrill of it.” — Empire of The Sun, “Walking On A Dream” “Feeling fueled by solar power.”