It’s hard to believe Christmas is upon us, but everywhere I look, I’m reminded that the most wonderful time of year is officially here. With Capricorn season in motion, everyone’s to-do list isn’t getting any shorter — but the good thing is, the anticipation of accomplishing goals and ambitions is enough to keep everyone on their toes. However, while some zodiac signs are thrilled to roll up their sleeves and get to work, others are in the mood for a more laid-back holiday vibe. Three signs will be far more interested in hibernation this holiday than spreading Christmas cheer, so if you’re one of them, you might want to clear your schedule.

On Dec. 25, a total of four planets will be in the cardinal, earth sign of Capricorn, emphasizing the desire to set goals, prioritize productivity, and center logic and realism. The moon will also shift into the fixed, air sign of Aquarius on this day, bringing a different kind of structure and discipline to the cosmos. Since Capricorn and Aquarius are both signs ruled by Saturn, every sign will be feeling the need to prioritize strictness and rigidity during Christmas this year. But three signs will experience Saturn’s influence in a much more constructive way than others, inviting them to make use of this energy in a way that’s minimal, but supportive.

Here’s how Gemini, Leo, and Libra can expect to be affected by these holiday transits:

Gemini: You’ll Be Reorganizing Your Boundaries

On Dec. 25, the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Pluto will be traveling through your eighth house of shared resources and other people’s responsibilities, encouraging you to consider the boundaries you have in place when it comes to your intimate relationships. You’re someone others tend to call when they’re in need of a reality check, and while your advice is always helpful, you may find that others are relying on you a bit too much. There are certain lessons others are meant to learn on their own, and you unfortunately can’t always come to their rescue. Christmas is the perfect time to consider how you may have been too indulgent, so don’t hesitate to draw a line wherever you see fit.

Leo: Your Habits And Routines Are Being Re-Vamped

As the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Pluto continue to travel through Capricorn on Christmas Day, you’ll be invited to get organized when it comes to your current rituals and routines. You’re someone who benefits greatly from structure within your day-to-day life, and as these planets make their way through the sixth house of your birth chart, you’ll be feeling the urge to get organized. While the holidays may not be the most ideal time to shake things up, you’ll be inspired to consider how your habits set you up for success. Just be sure to create space for rest and relaxation, Leo.

Libra: You’ll Be Taking On Responsibilities At Home And Family

On Dec. 25, the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Pluto will all make their way through your fourth house of home and family, prompting you to embrace newfound responsibilities within your private world. As someone who excels at mediation, you tend to assume this role within your family dynamics — especially during the holiday season. Try not to be too hard on yourself today, Libra, you don’t have to carry all the duties and obligations of others. Shouldering burdens that aren’t yours only teaches others that being unaccountable is acceptable, and at the end of the day, that hurts them more than it helps them.