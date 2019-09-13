40 Cheerleading Captions For IG That’ll Put Some Pep In Your Profile

Imagine this: It's a Friday night in your college town, and your phone is lighting up with texts from your best friends on the cheerleading team. Like you, they're getting ready for the huge football game that's starting in a few hours, going through the routines in their head and pulling out their pom-poms. They're stretching, putting their hair in ponytails, posing for the obligatory selfie and, of course, mentally preparing cheer captions for their post-game Instagram.

After all, there's not a game day that goes by when you don't take a bunch of pictures with your team and put some pep on your Instagram profile. You might even pose for the school photographer in your brightly colored uniform, asking them to capture the moment when you do an epic handstand or back handspring across the field during half-time. If you have a minute or two in between practice sessions and touchdowns to score a couple of excited selfies, you might take out your phone, too.

You throw the glitter filter on your face and post a photo on your feed with the caption, "Game day," or, "Let's be loud and proud!" Other than flying high and impressing the people in the crowd with stunts and a toe touch or two, it's your job to get the fans pumped and prepared to take home a big win. Sometimes, that calls for putting in a little hustle off the sidelines and rallying your social media followers who are tuned into the game from the comfort of their couch.

That can't be an easy feat all the time, especially because you and your teammates are already spending long nights on the field or court, making sure you land every pike right. You may not have the time to come up with a witty caption to match all your cheerleading picture ideas, so you’ve come to the right place for all the caption inspo — from cheerleading quotes to pyramid puns. Scroll down for 40 cheer captions guaranteed to bring all the hype in your comments section. Ready to jot them down?

1. "When in doubt, cheer it out."

2. "You glow, girl."

3. "Can't hide our pride."

4. "Sorry, I can't. I have cheerleading practice."

5. "I'm all about the Friday nights and field lights."

6. "She believed she could fly, so she did."

7. "Win or lose, we love this team."

8. "Excuse me, I have to go be awesome."

9. "Do more things that require pom-poms."

10. "I love you to the end zone and back."

11. "Shake your pom-poms."

12. "Hustle and heart will set you apart."

13. "Clear eyes, full hearts, can't lose." — Friday Night Lights

14. "I don't sweat, I sparkle."

15. "Hoping all my swishes come true."

16. "Just flying by to say hi!"

17. "Put your game face on."

18. "Be so good they can't ignore you."

19. "Cheer time."

20. "Friends who cheer together, stay together."

21. "Tackling this game one cheer at a time."

22. "It's game day, people!"

23. "Cheer squad goals."

24. "In our team we trust."

25. "Sorry for what I said when we were losing."

26. "Hello from the sidelines."

27. "I'm in a serious relation-chip with my team."

28. "Be loud, be proud."

29. "Put a little pep in your step."

30. "Huddling up with my best friends and pom-poms."

31. “Chip, chip, cheer-io!”

32. “Join our pyramid scheme.”

33. “Making Sue Sylvester proud since day one.”

34. “Best moral support out there.”

35. “Put me in, coach.”

36. “Are you OK? Do you need some cheering up?”

37. “This is not a democracy, it’s a cheerocracy.” — Bring It On

38. “Cheers to us!”

39. “What, like it’s hard?”

40. “Does Navarro College Cheer call me, or do I call them?”

Hopefully a few of these ideas made all of your swishes come true. Because no matter what touchdowns your team makes that day, you’ll always be tackling the social media game with a clever Instagram caption. And for all your loyal followers who are afraid of heights (flying isn’t everyone’s forté), you’ll catch them cheering you on from the stands and the comments section of your post. Thanks to the pep in your step (and posts), they’ll be stoked about every tackle, kick, or point. Go team! Go team! Go team!