You’ve got to seize those moments when your hair’s on point, you’re sporting a new ‘fit, and your makeup game is seriously killing it by snapping a selfie. By taking a pic, your glam moments can last longer. Another way to make sure your fire selfie is immortalized and ensure everyone gets to see it is by posting it to the ‘Gram. While taking the pic may be the easy part, coming up with an Instagram caption that’s elegant enough for your selfies can be hard AF.

You may have tons of selfies you want to share in your camera roll right now, but having to draft a winning caption to pair with it is what’s stopping you from posting. If you need a direction to go in, try some elegant captions for Instagram. Since most of your selfies fit into the fab category, you can’t go wrong with a caption that exudes that kind of confidence. You can pretty much use any of these 40 quotes that exude elegance when you have a sunny shot by the pool or stunning selfie in your date night lewk. These elegance captions for Instagram will also work to spice up your everyday selfies when you just so happen to find your light and want to show it off. So, no more sitting on your snaps, because your IG followers need to see them and confidence looks good on you.

“Be a little more you, and a lot less them.” — Madalyn Beck “Life is short. Make every hair flip count.” "Humble, with just a hint of Kanye." "Smile a little more, regret a little less." "Make them stop and stare." "Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” — Clare Boothe Luce "These are the days we live for." "Elegance is refusal.” — Coco Chanel "They told me I couldn't. That's why I did." "You ain't gotta like me... I like me." — Kanye West "Feeling good. Living better." — Drake, “Over My Dead Body” "Being happy never goes out of style." — Lily Pulitzer "Life isn't perfect, but your outfit can be." "Be yourself, there’s no one better.” "Cutie with a mission. Hottie with ambition." "Don't ever be afraid to shine. Remember, the sun doesn't give a f*ck if it blinds you." "Embrace the glorious mess that you are." — Elizabeth Gilbert "There are so many beautiful reasons to be happy." "Sometimes you gotta be beauty and a beast." — Nicki Minaj "Find light in the beautiful sea, I choose to be happy. You and I, you and I, we’re like diamonds in the sky." — Rihanna, "Diamonds" "Working on myself, by myself, for myself." "Be as picky with your partner as you are with your selfies." "Life only comes around once, so do whatever makes you happy, and be around those who make you smile." "You're gonna regret not texting me back when I drop this selfie." "Darling, I'm a nightmare dressed like a daydream." — Taylor Swift, “Blank Space” "You are too smart to worry and too cute to care." "I'm worth it. Always was, and always will be." "Elegance is the only beauty that never fades." — Audrey Hepburn "What's wrong with being confident?" — Demi Lovato, “Confident” "Be you. The world will adjust." "I don't dress up for others. I dress up to stare at my reflection as I walk by store windows." "Many have an image of me. Few get the picture." “Self-love is the best love.” “Gonna stand out. 'Til you notice me.” — A Goofy Movie “Live for today, plan for tomorrow, party tonight.” “Don’t mistake my kindness for weakness.” “Smile, it confuses people.” “But first, let me take a selfie.” “Elegance is not being noticed, it's about being remembered.” — Giorgio Armani “Elegance is when the inside is as beautiful as the outside.” — Coco Chanel