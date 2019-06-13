37 Captions For Millennials That'll Bring Your Slay Game To Social Media

You’re so proud to be a millennial. Younger generations may think your side part and skinny jeans aren’t cool anymore, and older generations may think you spend too much money on avocado toast. But you’re not phased by their opinions at all, and continue to chat about traveling, memes, salt lamps, lattes, and social media like it’s your full-time job. When you’re out for breakfast, you post pictures on Instagram with “old school” hashtags and preach the importance of living your #bestlife in the caption.

To be honest, social media wouldn’t be what it is without you, millennials. You were the first ones to download apps like Instagram, and start sharing everything from your breakfast, to vacations with your besties, and your iconic #OOTDs. The term “influencer” didn’t reach its peak until maybe 2014, and so you basically introduced the world to preset packs, sponsored content, and swipe-up links, too.

On the flip side, millennials also remember what it was like to grow up in the ‘90s, and watch episodes of Friends before going to bed. You owned the original butterfly clips, cassette tapes, and flare jeans before Gen Z decided to make them rad once again.

For those reasons and more, you deserve a round of applause, and some Instagram captions that are all your own. While you could post a pic and caption it with a popular TikTok phrase like, “I don’t want it” or “Ladies and gentlemen, her,” celebrating your own generation is where it’s at. These captions celebrate group chats, passport stamps, streaming services, and all things millennial, and will help you bring your slay game to social media this weekend.

"My feed is still on fleek." "I always bring my slay game to Instagram." "It was lit, fam." "Just wing it. Life, eyeliner, everything." "Sending my selfie to NASA, because I'm a star." "Don't quit your daydream." "The more millennials, the merrier." "We're too rad for you." "Still checking things off my bucket list." "When your avocado is perfectly ripe..." "My relationship status right now: it's caffeinated." "Millennials know best." "Doing this sweet thing called adulting." "My birthstone is a coffee bean." "I don't need an inspirational quote. I need a passport stamp." "Feeling just peachy about the places I've been." "I come back stronger than a ‘90s trend." — Taylor Swift, “willow” "Watch more sunsets than Netflix." "They’re called yoga pants, not flare leggings." "All they do is travel, travel, travel." "Just wanna take selfies." "More millennial love, please." "I've never met a pink wall I didn't like." "To your left, you’ll see a girl boss." "You’ve been influenced." "Dear internet, what would I do without you?" "It really do be like that sometimes." "Sorry, not sorry." "I know the guacamole costs extra." "There’s no such thing as too many succulents." "Fire emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji." "Well, the years start coming and they don’t stop coming." — Smash Mouth, “All Star” "Oh, I wish I could, but I don't want to." — Phoebe, Friends "Spilling tea isn’t my style anymore." "You’re my bae." “Skinny jeans forever.” “Side parts > middle parts.”