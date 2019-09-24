28 Cute Tailgate Captions For Instagram & Wingin' It On The Weekends

I might not know every football team in the league, but I do know the first day of fall marks the start of tailgate season. From now until the Super Bowl, dedicated sports fans will be spending their weekends by the grill, preparing to take home a win. If you're one of them, you'll need some cute tailgate captions for your inevitable Instagram posts and wingin' it on the weekends.

I mean, did you even celebrate the potential touchdowns and extra points if you didn't take a picture of your pre-game spread? I'd argue the hot dogs topped with condiments, bowls of zesty guacamole, and loaded nachos are some of the most important parts of the entire experience. They get your friends, family members, and neighbors — everyone, really — geared up for the quarter tosses, epic first downs, and hilarious commercials. Most importantly, the good times remind every fan that, no matter what the final score is, it's pretty sweet to do things together.

It's always fun to set up your tent and play endless rounds of cornhole. Some people might enjoy listening to music or starting a few pick-up games. Others are there for the snacks and some quality socializing. Either way, the laughs, new memories, and picture-perfect containers with onion dip should be captured in your camera roll and awarded with a well-deserved spots on your feed. So here are 28 cute captions for tailgating this weekend and all the weekends to come.

1. "The huddle is real."

2. "It ain't easy being cheesy."

3. "Did they ever get their quarter back?"

4. "Let me be frank, I love tailgating."

5. "Hanging with my grill friends."

6. "I'd like you to meet the foodie crew."

7. "Calm before the score."

8. "Hustle and heart found here."

9. "Race you to the end zone."

10. "I get a real kick out of you."

11. "Punt very intended."

12. "You don't like sports? Well, you're the wurst."

13. "I like big punts and I cannot lie."

14. "This is where the fun stuff happens."

15. "Dipping into the end zone."

16. "Hoping my team doesn't go breakin' my heart."

17. "That penalty was nacho problem."

18. "What she tackles, she conquers." — Richard Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

19. "I've never met a snack I didn't like."

20. "More football games and flannels, please."

21. "My favorite Friday nights are spent under the lights."

22. "It's game day, people."

23. "I only have fries for the quarterback."

24. "Be loud, be proud."

25. "In our team we trust."

26. "Grill power."

27. "Happy tailgating season."

28. "Go team! You can do it!"

Next to cute captions for Instagram and tailgating on the weekends, you probably need a few more football season-related details. For example, you may not have been in the know about Chili's Football Sunday happy hour deals, or how to find the perfect buddy for eating snacks and scoring big in pre-game games. Do your research, OK? Then, tackle this season and all the fun that comes with it.