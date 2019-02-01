28 Funny Football Captions For The Super Bowl That You'll Totally Get A Kick Out Of

The Super Bowl is on Sunday, Feb. 3, and if you take a quick glance at your calendar, you'll realize that's only a few days away. *Cue the gasps.* That's right. In just a few days, football fans will wake up and put on their jerseys. Your best friends will come over to eat all the best snacks. Consider this your last reminder: You need some funny football captions for the Super Bowl, too. It's necessary that you and your followers get a kick out of your next social media post.

Just in queso you didn't know, the teams playing in the Super Bowl this year are the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams. The halftime show, according to an announcement from the National Football League, will be performed by Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi. So, you'll need to bring your hype to the party, along with the dipping sauces that you told your best friends you'd whip together. (No party is complete without honey mustard, right?)

But, getting back to social media, your feed will be as busy as the bleachers at the stadium. Fans will post their hopeful message to their football team, and the people who are just attending Super Bowl parties for the snacks (Like me!) will be talking about their potato skins or the highly-anticipated commercials. You have to be prepared with your own #content for the 'Gram.

That's where I come in to lend a helpful and somewhat funny hand. I'll tell you the best editing apps to download, and exactly what words to put in the caption section of your post. Now, fair warning, these 28 funny football captions will include the cheesiest puns you've ever seen. Personally, I think they're really grate.

1. "Tackling this football game, one snack at a time."

2. "Can somebody get my quarter back?"

3. "We will, we will, guac you."

4. "Oh my god, Becky. Look at that punt."

5. "Dipping into the honey mustard, and then the end zone."

6. "This cheese dip is really grate."

7. "Maybe we should just skip ahead to the halftime show."

8. "How many tackles does it take to get to the Super Bowl trophy?"

9. "When in doubt, wing it out."

10. "First downs found here."

11. "Hello from the offsides."

12. "That's nacho average quarterback on the field."

13. "I totally believe in my football team, from my head tomatoes."

14. "I'm in a serious relation-chip."

15. "Orange you glad the Patriots are in the Super Bowl again?"

16. "My fam always roots for the Rams."

17. "Just touched down in football town."

18. "Drafting only the best IPAs for the Super Bowl."

19. "Huddling up with my best friends because it's freezin' and football is on."

20. "I believe that we will eat wings."

21. "So, it turns out that not all football is a fantasy."

22. "Placing bets on the ball, so that I can have a shopping spree at the mall."

23. "Dear, quarterback. Please don't artichoke."

24. "Conversations at the line of scrimmage: 'Do you want a pizza me?'"

25. "I like your tight end."

26. "Reaching for a snack on my plate is a serious act of foul play."

27. "Here's my number. Toss the ball to me, maybe?"

28. "Getting a kick out of the scoreboard right now."

It seems like for months, the sporting world has been reviewing the biggest plays of the year and placing bets on the score of this game. Amongst all the headlines, you were just trying to plan a party on a millennial's budget.

You didn't realize that being a football fan requires some funny captions for social media, like jokes about your bowl of queso or "getting your quarter back." Thank goodness I'm here to save the day, huh? Just promise you'll put my name down for the Most Valuable Player award, please!