You've really won the bestie lottery if you've got a Cancer friend in your life. Those born between June 22 and July 22 (give or take, depending on the year) tend to exhibit nurturing and loyal personality traits, which makes them the ultimate BFFs. So you definitely want to shower them with love on their special day with some of the best gifts for Cancers. By keeping their zodiac sign in mind when picking out a present, it can not only help you narrow down your options, but ensure you get something you know they'll love.
While Cancers are water signs who are typically intuitive, this is your chance to use your astrological skills as a sixth sense. Not only that, but you can find a few gift ideas for your Cancer BFFs under $50. That way, you're being financially savvy as well as intuitive.
Cancers tend to be one of the most shy signs of the zodiac, but that's because they like to feel secure. With that in mind, you might want to focus on some cozy gifts they can use to treat themselves at home. With the summer season being their time to shine, you might also want to focus on some gifts that your Cancer friend can use while lounging by the pool. If you need even more inspo, here are just a few budget-friendly gift ideas that you'll want to gift wrap ASAP.
