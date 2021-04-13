With summer on the horizon, summer plans are starting to roll in. In order to keep everything straight, you'll need a good organizer. Luckily, The Home Edit x Day Designer Collection is full of products that can help with just that. The organizational gurus behind the Netflix's series Get Organized with The Home Edit have joined forces with planning brand Day Designer to bring you an adorable and affordable collection of planners, wall calendars, and more organizational products you need to add to your home office ASAP.

This new 35-piece line includes fun planning accessories that come in vibrant rainbow colors and patterns that'll perfectly match your summer vibes. Now that more and more people are eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccines, you and your friend crew may be fully vaccinated by the summer. That means you can safely plan a few BBQs, pool parties, and beach house trips, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To keep track of your entire summer to-do list, you may want to pick up a few items from The Home Edit x Day Designer collection, which is now available at Target.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The collection is super affordable, with some items ranging from around $4 to $25. If you're someone who is focused on the day-to-day, you'll definitely want to pick up a weekly/monthly 2021-22 academic planner ($15). You'll be able to track your weekly schedule for each month with different checklists for each day. You can truly customize your planner as well with different stickers and pockets. Plus, one of the coolest features of The Home Edit x Day Designer planners is that each month has a different theme you can focus on. There's also a section where you can set your life goals to keep you focused on the big picture while managing each day.

The planners come in different cover designs, sizes, and materials. Get a wirebound flexible planner ($13) if you're always on the go, but a hard cover planner ($13) if you need something a little more sturdy. There are also tips within the planners from The Home Edit to help you keep your life more organized, so it's not only a tool you can use, but a guidebook as well.

If you're looking to get a wall calendar instead, this rainbow-colored one is the perfect choice to add a pop of color to your WFH setup. Get the smaller monthly wirebound 2021-22 academic wall calendar ($7) for any office, but go with the bigger 15"x12" monthly wirebound academic wall calendar ($13) if you really want to see the bigger picture. These calendars also come with a set of stickers that you can use to really mark the special days like your bestie's birthday. If you tend to overdo it with the stickers, you can also get a sticker book ($5) from the collection with 12 pages of colorful stickers.

For more home office must-haves, get a three-pack of notebooks ($15) to match your planner or checklist sticky notes ($7) to keep you on task. There's also a document holder ($15) to keep your paper clutter at bay. Pretty much, you could give yourself a full home office makeover with the entire collection, so you're ready to take on the summer as soon as it arrives.

Note: Some of the items in the collection may not be listed just yet, but pretty soon, all 35 items will be yours for the choosing. The entire collection will be available in stores on April 25, 2021.