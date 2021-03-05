Though you'll find a ton of style options to choose from, the best refillable notebooks all have a durable cover with readily available refill paper and accessories so you can customize the offering to meet your needs. As you shop, you'll find most notebooks come in fairly standardized sizes (from mini pocket journals to letter-size), so the next biggest detail to consider is how you want to remove (and replace) your paper and how much total customization you're looking for.

Binders, Spiral, Or Discbound Systems

Most refillable notebooks, whether they're spiral-bound, discbound, or binder-style, let you easily slot pages in one by one. This also gives you much more freedom in the layout of your organizer — look for brands that offer a slew of compatible extras like page dividers, pen cases, or calendars. And, if you have the time (and patience), you can use a compatible hole punch. Just note, you may be more limited on how much filler paper you add to a spiral-bound type because there is less wiggle room with the binding design.

The Traveler's Notebook Style

If you're looking to keep your work together in sections (or by subject), a traveler's notebook — as it's commonly referred to — will serve you well. Instead of tearing out individual sheets, you'll get blank "booklets" that easily slip around elastic bands. Depending on page thickness, you can typically insert up to three compatible notebooks for everyone one cord on the spine. Brands making this style may offer their own corresponding accessories (like a pouch) but the no "ring" design means you can get really creative with your filler paper — scrap paper (or vacation mementos), for example, can be folded around the cord.

To help you get started, I've rounded up a list of the best refillable notebooks on Amazon below.​ ​

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Refillable Spiral Notebook From An Iconic Organizer Brand Filofax Refillable Classic Notebook $19 | Amazon See On Amazon This Filofax spiral refillable notebook has the durability and organizational details the brand is known for. The notebook comes with four, moveable index pages with deep pockets and tabs. It also includes an 8-inch ruler that doubles as a bookmark, but you can buy extras like a pen holder divider. Because the notebook is spiral bound, it opens flat, so you never lose any writing space and the tough, leather-like cover is available in seven colors. The coolest feature though is the paper itself. The sheets have reinforced holes with small openings that allow them to slip in and out of the spirals of the notebook without any tearing. "This notebook is the perfect size," wrote one Amazon user. "And with being able to remove and add pages, it makes it all the much better! I think I have found my forever notebook." The refills for these Filofax notebooks are available in dotted, blank, ruled or graph, depending on the size. You can also find a compatible hole punch for more versatility. Size: letter (8.5 x 10.8 inches, featured), executive (7 x 9 inches), A5 (5 x 8 inches), pocket (3.5 x 5.5 inches)

letter (8.5 x 10.8 inches, featured), executive (7 x 9 inches), A5 (5 x 8 inches), pocket (3.5 x 5.5 inches) Page count: 112

112 Page style: ruled

2. An Ultra-Versatile Discbound Organizer That Comes In 50 Vibrant Cover Options Talia Discbound Notebook $20 | Amazon See On Amazon You can customize this Talia discbound notebook in so many ways, starting with selecting your favorite cover among the 50 patterns and color choices. Each pad also comes with 27 sheets of stickers so you can put a satisfying checkmark next to a task, or remind yourself of an upcoming test. There are also five tabbed dividers and a zipper pouch for pens that snaps into the notebook. Along with lined sheets for note-taking, you'll also get ​blank monthly, and yearly calendar pages. The plastic cover is flexible, but strong and won't fray at the edges. Similar to the Filofax version above, the pages have reinforced holes that slip on and off the binding discs, without tearing. One reviewer summed it up perfectly, commenting, "I love its so easy to take the pages out and make copies and put them back in without having loose paper laying around destined to get lost." When you're ready to add more pages, there are a ton of refill options, including dotted, blank, ruled, project layout, and weekly calendar pages. Tip: Per the brand, the Talia notebooks are interchangeable with inserts from other popular discbound brands like Staples Arc or Happy Planner. Thus, a compatible hole punch, like this one will also work (just double-check the hole count).​ ​ Size: letter (8.5 x 11 inches, featured), midsize (7.5 x 9.75 inches), junior (5.5 x 8.5 inches)

letter (8.5 x 11 inches, featured), midsize (7.5 x 9.75 inches), junior (5.5 x 8.5 inches) Page count: 200

200 Page style: ruled

4. A High-Quality Leather Travelers Notebook With A Near-Perfect Amazon Rating Newestor Refillable Leather Journal $29 | Amazon See On Amazon As one Amazon shopper described it, this leather journal has a soft cover that's "nice and supple. It’s going to wear well with the years." There are four elastic bands on the spine, and though it comes with three insert booklets, the brand mentions that it can hold up to eight. The notebook also includes a kraft paper insert with a pocket, a removable pen loop, a pen, a plastic zip pouch, and a cool bronze binder clip. An overall sophisticated aesthetic and an handful of included accessories have earned it a 4.7-star overall after more than 1,500 fans weighted in. You​ can ​​purchase additional refills from the brand, which includes big selections of graph, ruled, blank, and even calendar inserts.​ ​ Size: standard (4.5 x 8.5 inches, featured), pocket (3.5 x 5.5 inches)

standard (4.5 x 8.5 inches, featured), pocket (3.5 x 5.5 inches) Page count: 192

192 Page style: 64-pages of each: ruled, graph, and blank

3. A Sturdy Binder With Botanical-Themed Dividers For Easy Organizing Chris.W Loose Leaf Journal $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This binder notebook comes with six dividers, each with its own unique botanical motif. Because it has a transparent cover, you can choose the cover "design" by moving your favorite tabbed page to the front. The dividers and the cover are made from damage-resistant plastic and the six-ring binder has a simple snap button closure that will ensure your stuff is locked into place. Other extras include a pouch and a combo page marker-ruler, but the brand also offers plenty of compatible add-ons, like these sparkly zippered envelopes or a suite of dividers. You'll get a variety of filler sheets to get you started, but the binder uses standard A5 binder paper, so you have a ton of options when it comes to refills, like this college-ruled pack, this set of colorful blank pages, or getting a hole punch to make your own. All of the easy customization features of this pick have made it popular with reviewers for all sorts of uses, though a handful specifically calls it out as a nice option for bullet journaling.​ ​ Size: A5 (7 x 9 inches, featured), A6 (5 x 8 inches)

A5 (7 x 9 inches, featured), A6 (5 x 8 inches) Page count: 160

160 Page style: 20 pages of each: dotted, graph, ruled, and blank

5. A Sleek Faux-Leather Notebook That's Perfect For To-Do Lists Oxford Refillable Notebook $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The lined pages of this refillable notebook are a list maker's dream: there are blank fields at the top for a title and a date and a column of empty boxes down the left to check off your tasks as you go. Inside, you'll also find two helpful dividers, each with generously sized pockets stash tiny cards or other essentials. The binder-style rings are partially embedded in the cover, offering a sleeker, more streamlined look than most spiral options. The blush pink, faux-leather cover is also available in black and has a convenient pen loop affixed to the back, with soft, inside lining that's "velour-like," according to one user. The brand isn't currently selling their own refills, but any A5-sized binder paper will do and you can also use a hole punch and get inserts like these calendar pages. Size: A5 (7 x 9 inches)

A5 (7 x 9 inches) Page count: 200

200 Page style: ruled