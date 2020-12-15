You don’t have to be a certain zodiac sign to be craving a change you can control after the dumpster fire that is 2020. But, how you go about regaining that control is certainly written in the stars — especially when it comes to what color to dye your hair in 2021. Now that a new year is almost upon us, making a small tweak may be enough to satiate your desire to upgrade your ‘do. Or maybe you're after a major color change that you can debut on Zoom and get the attention you’ve been craving after months of being isolated in quarantine.

The year 2020 has definitely been one where we, as a collective, realize what’s really important to us. For some signs (earth signs, in particular), this may mean you’re looking for a beauty routine that’s a bit more manageable, so you can focus on what really relaxes you, like going for long walks alone or soaking in an epsom salt bath. For fire signs, a wild hair color could be just the thing you need to get a conversation going amongst people you’ve inadvertently neglected, seeing as you’re still not able to clutch your nearest and dearest at your favorite bars. Air signs may see quarantine as the perfect time to make a drastic change, given they can decide if they like it for themselves first before showing it off to the world. For water signs, a color that doubles as a mood booster, however brief, could be just what the stars ordered.

Either way, read on to see the color you should dye your hair in the new year, based on your zodiac sign. (Of course, your decision should always be rooted in whatever would make you the happiest.)

Aries (March 21 to April 19): Diamond Blonde

Melodie Jeng/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It’s been hard that 2020 was the year people stopped seeing you in person, Aries. After all, you find your energy in interacting with other people! You’re likely craving a stand-out moment, which is why bright — almost diamond white — blonde is the perfect look for you in the new year.

Taurus (April 20 to May 20): Light Brown

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Taurus, you’re likely looking for a no-frills dye job that you won’t have to work hard to maintain. You’ve probably regretted going blonde ever since salons closed during the first wave of COVID-19 restrictions. Get back to your relaxed roots (literally), and dye your hair a more natural light brown. You’ll have one less thing to worry about, and you’ll still look like a million bucks. (You can’t help it.)

Gemini (May 21 to June 20): Chocolate Brown

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Gemini, you have a tendency to be a bit indecisive at times, so why not choose a hair color that'll work with any mood? Whether you’re feeling classy, edgy, or you just want to look polished, a chocolate brown ‘do will work with you, not against you.

Cancer (June 21 to July 22): Rose Gold Pink

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Cancer, you are known for being intuitive and loyal. Match your hair to your heart with this soft, rosy pink color. The best part? It’s easy to achieve with spray at home, so you can really personalize this look how you see fit.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22): Fire Red Highlights

You’ve likely been growing out your lustrous mane all year long, Leo. In 2021, it’s time to show it off. Dye your hair a red or auburn hue to capture your fiery aura, like Kylie Jenner did this winter. When you go out in the sun, it’ll catch the light and give you all that attention you’ve been craving after staying indoors for most of 2020.

Virgo (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Lavender

electravk/E+/Getty Images

You like things to be organized and pretty at the same time, which is why lavender is the perfect shade for you in the new year, Virgo. It looks crisp, clean, and put together, whether you’re throwing it on your head during another one of your all-nighters or just trying to show it off to the barista when getting your morning cup of coffee.

Libra (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Oil Spill Hair

Libras are known for making the best out of sh*tty situations, just like infamous Libra Halsey did when she spiced up her quarantine beauty look, courtesy of an “oil spill” rainbow ‘do. Go wild at the salon (masks on, of course), or spend a night in with your roomie, and play around with a mix of bright-colored, semi-permanent dye.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Money Piece Highlights

You love a trend laced with a hint of nostalgia but that'll still put you ahead of the curve at the same time. Before the egirl, money piece highlights trend becomes too mainstream, try DIY-ing this look at home with a glass of wine for a night of much-needed self-care in the new year.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Hot Pink

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Without a doubt, 2020 has been especially hard on your sense of adventure, Sagittarius. You may not have been able to take all of the spur-of-the-moment trips you wanted to this year, and to make up for it, you’ve likely been plotting a major hair change. Go bright pink in 2021 and show everyone (on Zoom) that you’re still the most unique zodiac sign on the block.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Subtle Ombré

You’ve likely been busy plotting your next career move, Capricorn. You’re known for being the ambitious one in your group of friends, and you need a hairstyle that can grow with you, not hold you back or distract you from checking off your to-do list. Try a subtle ombré like Issa Rae's that adds a unique touch to your look, without being tough to maintain.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Cold Brew Hair

My Aquarius moon was in full swing when I got this look a few years ago. The face-framing color helps brighten up your eyes, and therefore your mood, which I think any Aquarius can agree is needed as 2021 commences. As you've probably spent much of 2020 focused on how to help other people, it’s time to do something that’s just for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19 to March 20): Copper Red

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

A copper red ‘do can help you feel like the Hollywood starlet you are deep inside, Pisces. This standout, brownish-red tint can be just the thing you need to feel dramatic without causing anyone else drama. You love keeping the peace, but every now and then, it’s good to wear your emotions on your hair instead of on your sleeve.