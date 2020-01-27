What Color To Dye Your Hair In 2020, According To Your Zodiac Sign

A new year means countless beauty trends, specifically hair colors, popping up left and right on your social feeds. With that comes the urge to throw caution to the wind and totally change your hair. But instead of getting lost in the sea of colors thrown at you, look inward by using your zodiac sign to decide what color to dye your hair in 2020. This way, you'll end up with a style that reflects your personality, rather than a rash decision you'll regret.

For example, an attention-seeking Leo might choose a bold, vibrant color, while a conservative Capricorn might go for a more practical shade. A daring Aries, on the other hand, may opt for a shade that is completely unconventional. Regardless of your sign, carefully planning your next hair color based on your character, rather than a trend you see on your newsfeed, is a safe move even the most spontaneous Sagittarians should consider.

Read on to learn more about your sign and find out which hair color makes sense for you and your sign in 2020. (And feel free to use these images as inspo for your next hair appointment.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19): Honey Blonde

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The conservative, focused Capricorn should opt for a girl-next-door shade of honey blonde like Dove Cameron's in 2020. The shade is fun yet practical (just like Capricorns) and doesn't involve a lot of upkeep.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 To Feb. 18): Smoky Rose Quartz

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Considering Aquarians love their freedom and hate to be labeled, they should opt for a hair color that doesn't really fall under one. Water bearers, allow me to introduce you to Emma Roberts' smoky rose quartz, a term coined by her hairstylist Nikki Lee. The actress rocked the shade back in early 2017, but it's always stuck out as a favorite because there's so much dimension to it. It's bright yet subtle, and it can't be labeled as a traditional blonde or red.

Pisces (Feb. 19 To March 20): Inky Black

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

To balance out their warm personalities, Pisces should opt for a cool, inky black hair color. The passionate, empathetic Pisces is also one of the most committed zodiac signs, so committing to the darkest color on the spectrum won't phase them.

Aries (March 21 To April 19): Periwinkle

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

It's no surprise Lady Gaga is known for her daring and outlandish ensembles — she is an Aries, after all. The optimistic, courageous sign is known for making bold moves, so coloring their hair a shade of periwinkle wouldn't be out of the ordinary.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20): Violet

Tim Mosenfelder/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Taureans are known for being stable in every sense of the word; they appreciate financial stability, consistency, and loyalty. It might surprise you to see an unconventional bright violet like Lizzo's here, but if there's anyone that'll maintain this color, it's you, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 To June 20): Platinum Blonde

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Geminis are known for being impulsive and expressive, much like Kanye West. The rapper took his expressive ways to new heights when he colored his hair platinum blonde. While the transition to such a bright blonde is a tedious one, but loyal Gemini is up for the challenge.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22): Warm, Face-Framing Highlights

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Cancers are genuine, compassionate, and emotional creatures that appreciate comfortable spaces and self-care acts more than any other sign. To match their love for all things cozy and warm, take a cue from Selena Gomez with warm, face-framing highlights. The look is safe and comfortable for almost any hair color, as the process is easy and maintenance is minimal.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22): Lilac

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The energetic, optimistic, and attention-seeking Leo is almost always the life of any party. In 2020, Leos should consider changing up their look to match Kylie Jenner's lilac hair from the 2019 Met Gala. If you plan on dyeing your hair this color, just remember a light blonde base works best.

Virgo (Aug. 23 To Sep. 22): Auburn

David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya is constantly serving up style inspo, and in 2020, fellow Virgos should choose her auburn hue to be their hair color of the year. This warm, dark red matches Virgos' warm personalities, but it's also low maintenance enough for their practical nature.

Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22): Two-Toned Blue

Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Libras are represented by scales, which reflect their need for balance and harmony. Cardi B showed off her Libra nature with this two-toned look where the careful placements of the teal and aqua blue colors are symmetrical — no randomly placed babylights here.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21): Shades Of Caramel

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A look featuring many shades of one color speaks to the many layers of a Scorpio's personality. The water sign is known for being deep and intense, but also warm and enticing, so fellow Scorpio Amandla Stenberg's look is perfect. Throughout Stenberg's braids, you can see varying shades of caramel that add great depth to this style.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21): Ash Brown

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ah, the fun-loving, friendly, and adventurous Sag. An ash brown color like Hailee Steinfeld's might seem a bit tame for the adventurer of the zodiac. However, who has time to keep up with any high-maintenance color between all of their trips and escapades? You can add dimension with subtle, face-framing babylights like Steinfeld's to make this style a little more exciting.