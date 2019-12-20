It's hard to believe it's been over six months since Disney star Cameron Boyce died on July 6, 2019, from an epilepsy complication, but his legacy lives on thanks to friends and family. His fellow Disney Channel stars keep his memory alive in many ways, like his Descendants co-star and friend, Dove Cameron, who just paid a beautiful tribute to him. Dove Cameron's new tattoo for Cameron Boyce is beyond beautiful.

Some celebrities get tattoos just for the hell of it. They might be itching for new ink, have a celebrity tattoo artist for a friend, or maybe, they're in a super tatted rock band. But for Cameron, her new tat has so much meaning behind it. In fact, she shared the full story with fans.

As part of her "24 Hours with Vogue" interview, Cameron explained why her new tat, a revolver shooting out a single rose, actually has a very meaningful tie to Boyce. Apparently, Cameron's tattoo is symbolic of her views on gun control, which she and Boyce shared.

"My friend Cameron passed away a few months ago, and he was starting this organization called Wielding Peace," she explained. "He wanted to get influential people holding things that looked like they were in the shape of a gun, but then it would be something artistic or peaceful. He did it with a bouquet of flowers actually. It was really beautiful. "

In the same video, Cameron headed to the tattoo studio and they documented the full process of getting inked.

"It was really beautiful, and I've been trying to think of a tattoo to get for him since he passed, and I just felt that this one was really appropriate," she added.

Cameron's new tat in tribute to Boyce is hardly her first piece of ink. Cameron is no stranger to the tattoo parlor and, according to her video, her tribute tat marks her 11th tat.

Many of her tattoos have meanings behind them. For example, Cameron's first tattoo was a Capricorn sign because she knew that would always be a part of her. But with her tribute to Boyce, Cameron received one of her most meaningful ones yet.