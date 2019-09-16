Turns out Lizzo is 100% that b*tch regardless of what hair color she rocks. But as if you didn't already know that. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the singer revealed new tresses that made her look like the most magical mermaid that she is. Lizzo's new purple hair is a waist-length masterpiece that appears to be crimped and completely embraces the trending wet hair look.

Lizzo rocked her new look during her set at the 2019 Music Midtown at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, Georgia, and in true Lizzo fashion, she paired it with a look that was equally as eccentric. The 31-year-old rocked her new tresses with a geometrical bodysuit made up of shades of red, orange, yellow, purple, blue, and green. She finished off the look with fishnet stockings, and of course, a bold eye look.

On her Instagram Lizzo posted a video of the new hair along with a look at the entire beauty beat. In the short clip, you can see the star rocking her new hair with bright pink, yellow, and shimmery baby blue eyeshadows. She wore a touch of blush, filled-in brows, and a muted pinkish-mauve lip. And of course, topped off the beauty look with long, gold glittery, almond-shaped nails. I can see a lot of hair tosses in Lizzo's future because she really does look good as hell.

Scott Legato/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The singer was sure to tag her glam squad in the video revealing her new hair. According to the post, Alexx Mayo was the makeup artist behind the look, while Shelby Swain was responsible for Lizzo's new purple locks.

Swain took to her own Instagram and posted the same video that Lizzo shared. In the caption of Swain's post the hair stylist noted that she was responsible for the color and extension installation, and noted that hair extension brand Dare To Have Hair is to thank for the extensions for Lizzo's look. So even though the length of Lizzo's new look is the result of the extensions that Swain installed, does this also mean that Lizzo took the plunge and died her own purple as well?

Not necessarily. According to the Dare To Have Hair Instagram account, Swain used the brand's 45 inch diamond curl full-lace wig, meaning that Swain likely colored the wig purple, but didn't actually dye Lizzo's natural hair in the process. And if that's the case, thats really a major win for Lizzo — she gets to pull off a stunning new look while preserving the integrity of her hair by not processing it with color. Sounds like a major mane success in my book.

In addition to being the woman behind one of 2019's biggest anthems with "Truth Hurts," the truth is, Lizzo's new look is also one of my favorite celebrity looks of the year so far. And I can honestly see her long, purple locks starting a new fall hair trend and inspiring fans to start dying their hair bold colors for the new season.