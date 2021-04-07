Alone time is something you've likely grown more accustomed to in recent months. While it may have felt a little uncomfortable at first, you've probably settled into the normalcy of seclusion. From an astrological perspective, the area of your chart responsible for isolation (the 12th house) gets emphasized once a year, prompting you to take some time to turn your focus inward. For the three most shy zodiac signs, however, taking time for self-reflection is something they know all too well. While you have Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio in your chart somewhere, those born with the sun in one of these signs are inclined to take a periodic step back when things begin to feel overwhelming.

As shy individuals, Taureans, Cancers, and Scorpios can take a while to open up, but once they do, you've got them in your corner for life. Each of these signs share the urge to guard themselves initially for fear of expressing their vulnerability off the bat, but don't mistake their reserved nature for weakness. Since these individuals spend a lot of time getting to know themselves and what they need, they are extremely self-aware and are fulfilled all on their own, with or without companions.

As the receptive signs of the zodiac, taking time to decompress is essential. Here's why Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio are the most shy signs of the zodiac:

xavierarnau/E+/Getty Images

Taurus

Taureans are all about the reserved approach. As one of the signs ruled by Venus, they are innately motivated to keep the peace in every situation. These individuals can often come across as soft-spoken, and don't like to ruffle feathers much. Calm and quiet environments are where they tend to flourish, and after spending time socializing, they like to quietly recenter over a nice dinner or warm bubble bath. Being the only fixed earth sign, much of their desires are rooted in security, and you'll rarely find them in situations that are overly spontaneous. Committing to a plan or objective is how they thrive, and their consistency makes them the most trustworthy companion.

Cancer

As the mama bear of the zodiac, these crab-like individuals are all about nurturing those around them. Ensuring that others are taken care of is what they live for, and as a water sign, they are instinctively motivated by creating a safe environment for themselves, and others too. Their desire to feel secure can oftentimes prompt them to withdraw, so you may not see them at the jam-packed party. Instead, they like to host relaxing get-togethers in their home, where they can keep a close eye on their loved ones while providing them with good quality food and hospitality. Having a home that feels like a safe haven is essential to them, and they only invite people over who feel like family.

Scorpio

As the only water sign ruled by Mars, these individuals are assertive and goal-oriented — but they are also pros at keeping it under wraps. Scorpios prefer to keep most things close to their chest, but they love to share their passions with a select few they really know they can trust. Since it can be a challenge for them to open up, they tend to maintain a reserved approach, so they can maintain their desire for privacy. Since they still crave relationships that allow emotional depth, they maintain the close one-to-one relationships they have with others for as long as they can. As fixed signs, they love consistency, and the mystery around them is always never too far away.