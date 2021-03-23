In a bustling world where everyone's persistently encouraged to be productive, you may have found that, over time, you've naturally defaulted to "grind" mode. Over the years, the collective has spent more time in the office and less time at home or on vacation, insisting that there just isn't enough time to take a break. As life's prompted many of the world's population to slow down in recent months, many have had a difficult time adjusting to so much newfound free time. However, those who haven't had as much difficulty are Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces, aka the most laid-back signs of the zodiac.

The aforementioned trio of signs have mastered the ability to remain calm, cool, and collected, whether they're on vacation or at work. They prioritize their peace over chaos, and confront stress with an easygoing attitude. Your Taurus, Cancer, and Pisces friends not only navigate their own daily stresses with ease, but they also are excellent at offering a level-headed perspective of your own troubles. These individuals are self-care experts, and are usually the first ones to know when it's time to take a step back. Prioritizing their comfort and emotional stability is something they know how to do all too well, and as the world began to prioritize chilling out and taking mental health breaks when possible, it was something they leaned into with much ease. Here's why Taurus, Cancer and Pisces are the most laid- back signs of the zodiac:

Shutterstock

Taurus

As a fixed earth sign, Taureans allow themselves to sink into life's pleasures and savor every moment. Whether it's through food, music, or a spa day, they prioritize enjoying a peaceful life to the fullest, and maintain their calm, reserved nature. Being ruled by Venus, they strive for unity and togetherness in their life. In conflict, they take their time before resulting to confrontation, because it takes a lot for them to get worked up. At times, others may consider them too laid-back, but they're just pros at protecting their solitude. Their fixed sign nature brings stability to their calm attitude, which is something others may envy. Essentially, they just want to live a sweet and simple life.

Cancer

Since Cancers are ruled by the moon, they take after her in many ways. Their ability to wax and wane allows them to float through life with a calm attitude, as long as they have somewhere to retreat to when they're feeling emotionally overwhelmed. Their sights are often set on those around them, ensuring that they are comfortable and taken care of. Like the moon, Cancers do a lot of reflecting, which requires a lot of quiet time in solitude. They teach others about the stillness required to emotionally re-center, which is something they prioritize over all else. They quietly lead with their sensitivity, and embody the essence of a nurturing mother, preferring cozy nights at home over rowdy social events.

Pisces

Being the final sign of the zodiac, Pisces marks the change in seasons from winter to spring. As the ever-adapting, receptive sign, their ability to morph to match their surroundings is what keeps them feeling the most connected to others. Their ability to mirror back the emotions of others in a quiet, unassuming way allows people to appreciate them for their sensitivity. Unaffected by change, nothing ever seems to surprise a Pisces, because they're always open to feel and experience new things.