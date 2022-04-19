I’m sure you’ve heard the phrase “opposites attract” once or twice, and while that statement has proven to be true on some occasions, does it ring true when it comes to zodiac signs? The answer is... complex, especially if you’re curious to know about Aries-Taurus friendship compatibility.

Though these two signs aren’t exact opposites, they couldn’t be more different, which can be a blessing and a curse. Aries and Taureans definitely have some things in common, but their differences are very apparent, making their friendship one that is likely to experience a lot of ups and downs. While this dynamic may seem confusing to some, Aries and Taureans can find ways to get along if they’re both willing to set aside their differences and meet in the middle. The only issue is that one of these signs is notorious for being the most stubborn of the zodiac, so “setting aside differences” is much easier said than done.

Aries Personality Traits

Aries individuals (born March 21-April 19) are the Mars-ruled, first sign of the zodiac, meaning that they’re eager, assertive, and impatient, something that Taurus folks (born from April 20-May 20) can’t relate to in the slightest.

Taurus Personality Traits

As a fixed earth sign, Taureans hate to be rushed, and need to approach new situations with caution. While their slow, deliberate nature is what ensures their safety and security, it can oftentimes be a quality that frustrates the impulsive Aries, making this dynamic a challenging one.

Clearly, there are obstacles Aries and Taurus individuals need to overcome, but there are other aspects to this relationship that have the potential to make or break it.

Aries & Taurus Friendship Compatibility

1. Aries is a fire sign, and Taurus is an earth sign.

Aries is the first fire sign of the zodiac; Taurus is the first earth sign. This is exactly why they tend to embody these elements in astrology to the fullest extent. Aries is the most dynamic and assertive of fire signs, whereas Taurus is the slowest, most grounded of the earth signs. Aries individuals start things off with enthusiasm and vigor, while Taurus individuals solidify and maintain what the fiery season before them kicks off. This is a pretty drastic difference, but Aries and Taureans can find ways to support each other through these differences. Aries can benefit from Taurus’ stable, secure nature, and Taurus can benefit from being a bit more open to trying new, exciting things. They both just have to be willing to understand one another.

2. Taurus is ruled by Venus, and Aries is ruled by Mars.

As the Venus-ruled sign of the zodiac, Taurus individuals are all about connection, pleasure, and intimacy. They are incredibly patient in their relationships, because they want to experience the sensation that love brings them to the fullest extent. Aries, on the other hand, is ruled by Mars — the planet of action, passion, and assertion — meaning that they tend to fly by the seat of their pants, very rarely stopping to smell the roses. This can pose a pretty big issue when it comes to a friendship between these two, since Aries may want to rush through things in a relationship and Taurus is far more interested in taking their time. However, if Taurus can learn how to pick up the pace a bit and Aries is open to slowing down, these two can make their relationship work.

3. Aries is a cardinal sign, and Taurus is a fixed sign.

Aries are excellent at starting new projects and endeavors. In fact, they’re so good at it that they tend to leave projects unfinished as they jump to the next thing, whereas Taurus individuals are looking to maintain things for an extended period of time, so much so that they tend to stick with things far beyond their expiration date. This is a quality that Aries can really help them with, however, which will prevent Taurus from becoming too stagnant. Aries can learn a thing or two about consistency from Taurus as well, but these two have to be open to letting the other one teach them things, and considering how independent Aries is and how stubborn Taurus can be, this may not be easy.

Are Aries & Taurus Compatible?

Overall, Aries and Taurus may be too different to maintain a long-term friendship. While this friendship is sure to push Aries and Taurus outside of their comfort zones, it may ultimately be too much of a mismatch to work in the long run, unless these two are willing to compromise and meet in the middle. There’s a reason why Aries and Taurus are right next to each other on the zodiacal wheel, though — they definitely can learn a lot from each other, and ultimately need each other in order to succeed. As long as this duo is willing to work together and not against each other, this dynamic can pay off.