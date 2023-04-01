Over the course of the last few weeks, unplugging from your relationships has been the name of the game. Between Aries season and the spring equinox (aka the start of the astrological new year), your solo efforts have been brought to the forefront and nothing has given you more of a rush than chasing shiny, new goals independently. Sure, it can be exciting, but it can also be a bit isolating. Fortunately, as the upcoming full moon nears, you’ll refocus on collabs and connections in ways that offer you support and balance. Let the spiritual meaning of the April 2023 full Pink Moon serve as your cosmic reminder that you can still achieve extraordinary things with people by your side to cheer you on.

In the coming days, the moon will reach its peak luminance, marking the end of its 28-day cycle, and shedding light on the collective desire for unity, compatibility, and togetherness. Full moons tend to come with a sense of urgency, as they invite every zodiac sign to take a comprehensive look inward at your own budding desires. As the Pink Moon unfolds, everyone will be setting aside the need to focus solely on themselves, and instead, interdependence and fellowship will be sought after. Though it’s important to know how to be self-sufficient, relationships simply make life easier. Achieving goals feels so much sweeter when you’re surrounded by people who were there with you every step of the way.

What Is A Pink Moon?

The Pink Moon marks the very first full moon of spring. The “Pink Moon” nickname actually derives from the fact that flowers begin blooming around this same time every year, which means that, sadly, the moon won’t *actually* be pink. However, you may be able to catch the moon taking on an orange-ish glow during the evening of April 4, as the moon takes over for the sun as the primary luminary of the sky.

Hannes Kutza / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

When Is The 2023 Full Pink Moon?

On April 6 at 12:35 a.m. EST, the full moon in Libra will go exact, igniting the collective calling for socialization, harmony, and intimate relationships. As the cardinal air sign of the zodiac, Libra is all about actively seeking ways to relate and build connections with others. This Venus-ruled sign is all about upholding justice and equality, which will highlight the desire to treat people fairly, and get the same treatment in return. As a result, the full Pink Moon is bound to highlight the balance (or lack thereof) in your relationship dynamics, calling for you to make any adjustments to keep the scales from tipping too far in one direction.

The Libra-ruled house of your birth chart is where you seek fairness, grace, and consonance, and as this full moon takes place on April 6, important themes in this area of your life will be revealed. If you’ve been leaning too far into hyper-independence, expect this to be a period of revelation, specifically when it comes to how you balance your autonomy with the human need for connection. Support from others is vital; just because you *can* survive on your own, doesn’t mean you have to. If you’ve got people who are eager to be by your side, create space for them.