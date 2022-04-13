The Emotional Meaning Of The Pink Moon Is About Prioritizing Connection

I always feel like Aries season flies by, and it totally makes sense why. The cardinal fire sign kicks off the astrological new year and the spring equinox, so it’s the perfect time to launch new projects and prioritize yourself, making it one of the busiest seasons of the year. As this fiery, action-packed season comes to a close, however, the full moon in Libra (aka the Pink Moon) is preparing to take the stage as a way to remind you that balance, partnership, and mediation are necessary. While Aries is a sign that needs something to fight for, the emotional meaning of the April 2022 full Pink Moon is here to remind every zodiac sign that you don’t have to do it all on your own.

Though the Pink Moon won’t actually be pink, it’s given this title since it’s the first full moon of spring, coincides with the blooming of flowers, and is a reminder of love, intimacy, and connection, just in time for Taurus season. Since this full moon is in the airy, Venus-ruled sign of the zodiac, you can expect a lot of Libra energy, which is all about actively seeking to find ways to connect with others. Let the full Pink Moon serve as a reminder to maintain a healthy balance between your Big Boss Energy™ and your instinctive desire for unity and connection.

Hannes Kutza / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

When Is The April 2022 Full "Pink" Moon In Libra?

On April 16, at 2:55 p.m. ET, the full Pink Moon in Libra will take place in the birth charts of every zodiac sign, highlighting the astrological house where you’ll be called to do some releasing. Full moons mark the very end of every lunar cycle, and they tend to represent a culmination of sorts. While you’ll be called to do some releasing in this area of your chart, you’ll also notice an emphasis on the significations of this house. Now is the perfect time to reflect on how you can better incorporate balance in this area, since it’s likely been less of a priority since Aries season began. The area of your chart governed by Libra is where you tend to mediate and prioritize partnership, so I definitely encourage you to lean into these topics as April 16 comes around.

Libra energy can be incredibly beneficial for forming connections and bonds, but it’s also important to remember not to leave your autonomy behind. You shouldn’t have to make yourself smaller in order to achieve harmony in your relationships, and this full moon is the perfect time to incorporate some of what you’ve learned from Aries season into this area of your life.