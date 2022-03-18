The first day of spring is one of the most magical days of the entire year. It’s a significant turning point that means you’ve survived a long, harsh winter, and now, you’re ready to embrace the rebirth of the natural world. The layer of ice that took hold over the earth has begun to thaw, nourishing the soil and giving life to the seeds that are finally starting to germinate. And as you watch spring flowers sprout along the hillsides, you know that something beautiful is also sprouting within you. Make no mistake — the spiritual meaning of the spring equinox 2022 will inspire you to start fresh.

Each of the four calendrical seasons begin with a solstice or an equinox. Winter and summer begin with a solstice, which is when the sun is moving through either the highest point in the sky or at the lowest. The root of this word lies in the Latin words “sol” — which means sun — and “sistere” — which means “to stand still”. This is reflected in the fact that a solstice means that you’re about to experience the longest day of the year (summer) or the longest night of the year (winter).

However, unlike the solstice, the equinox can be thought of as a half-way point between the two extremes of the winter and summer solstices. On the day of the fall and spring equinoxes, the day and the night last around the same length of time, providing you with just as much sunlight as it does darkness. The word “equinox” can be broken down into the Latin words “aequus” — which means equal — and “nox” which means night.

When the spring equinox takes place, it signifies that the sun is slowly returning to the sky. After many months of darkness, the brightest star in the universe is finally spreading its light across our world once again. Taking place on March 20 at 11:33 a.m. ET, the spring equinox will shower you with beautiful and motivating energy. Here’s why:

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

When Is The 2022 Spring Equinox?

Not only is the spring equinox — which takes place on March 20, 2022 at 11:33 a.m. ET — the beginning of a season filled with replenishing rain showers and burgeoning wildflowers, it marks a pivotal moment in astrology. The spring equinox also takes place at the exact the moment the sun enters Aries, the first sign in the zodiac wheel. This is known as the “astrological new year” because Aries is the cardinal fire sign that initiates the sun’s journey through each of the 12 zodiac signs. Although you already celebrated New Year’s Eve back on Dec. 31, the spring equinox is is a moment of release and renewal that leaves you feeling even more replenished and ready to start something new. Forget New Year’s resolutions, because the spring equinox is encouraging you to go after your wildest dreams all by itself.

Because Aries is the first sign in the astrological calendar, it can be thought of as the “baby” of the zodiac. Instead of intellectualizing its emotions, a baby simply screams, laughs, and cries. It has no prior experiences to refer to and nothing to rely on but their natural-born instincts. Like a baby, Aries is also bravely navigating a beautiful, but terrifying world and it couldn’t move backwards if it wanted to. When every experience is a fresh one, you have no other option but to trust your heart and give it your best shot. Let Aries season encourage you to embrace faith. Give yourself another chance to experience life as though you’ve never experienced it before; as though you’re trying everything for the very first time.