By The End Of 2022, These 4 Zodiac Signs Could Be In A Totally Different Place

Out with the old, in with the new.
And if you're a fixed sign, you'll feel it the most. On Jan. 18, the North Node will enter Taurus, guiding you toward luxury, stability, and financial freedom. This shift will bring fixed signs closer to their ultimate destiny, thanks to four eclipses on the Taurus-Scorpio axis.
Around July 30, fixed signs could experience a change that is both major and unexpected. This is when Uranus will join forces with the North Node, dragging the world into the future. Change is coming and it's coming fast. Here's why fixed signs are leading a revolution in 2022: