The past couple of years have felt long, stagnant, and beyond frustrating. In 2020, you were dealt a dark and detrimental Saturn-Pluto conjunction; a moment that led to challenges and restrictions on a global scale. 2021 began with high hopes as you embraced a few months of flirty and free-flowing Jupiter in Pisces. This beautiful and abundant transit was put on pause once the planet of luck and expansion retrograded back into Aquarius, tempering the excitement. However, a new year has arrived, and it looks like the astrology of 2022 is presenting you with a turning point. Prepare to undergo some changes this year; changes that will encourage every zodiac sign to become a better version of themselves.

2022 begins with Jupiter in Pisces, a transit that will bring itself to completion throughout the year. However, this mystical experience will reach its peak on April 12, when adventurous Jupiter joins forces with spiritual Neptune. The Jupiter-Neptune conjunction will expand your imagination, encourage compassionate connections, and tap into your creativity. There’s a good chance this conjunction will open your heart and lead to so much romance going forward.

On Jan. 18, just a few weeks into 2022, the North Node of Destiny will leave behind Gemini and enter Taurus, guiding you toward a new way of life. As the North Node evokes change in practical, reliable, and down-to-earth Taurus, you will be encouraged to improve the level of stability in your reality. Spend the year rebuilding your relationship with your finances, enriching your life with healing pleasures, and deciphering the difference between what you want and what you truly need.

By July 30, the North Node will also join forces with electric and innovative Uranus, which could lead to a fast and abrupt shift toward a new future; a shift that everyone will feel (but especially those who are fixed signs). This shift will be centered on embracing your individuality while letting go of the attachments that hold you back. It’s also about making a concerted effort to break free from the questionable patterns you may be repeating.

Here’s how you’ll change this year, according to your sun and rising sign:

Aries

This year, you’re tapping back into your spirituality; back into the part of you that no one else knows about. You may even open yourself up to therapy and inner healing as you learn how to forgive yourself and move forward. One of the best ways to ensure success in 2022 surrounds your ability to remain grounded and centered. Focus on building something for the long haul.

Taurus

Your social circle is expanding this year. You may feel guided to do your part and make life better for others, especially in your community. This year, it’s so important for you to have faith in what the future could look like, because you’re playing a significant role in what comes next. Embrace the person you’re meant to become, even if getting there means working harder than ever.

Gemini

This year will be an especially prolific year for your career pursuits. You may even feel guided toward a professional path that puts your creativity to good use; a path that combines your career goals with your need for work that feels spiritually enriching. However, don’t let setbacks deter you from your ultimate vision. Even if you need to take a break, don’t let it become a permanent one.

Cancer

You’re starting 2022 off with a hunger for more. In fact, this year, so many new experiences will expand your perspective of the world. You may even discover another philosophy that helps you live your life to the fullest, bringing you closer to your purpose. The people you meet will give you a source of inspiration and working together might even lead to success for everyone involved.

Leo

You’re learning a lot about sacrifice this year. You’re also learning about the natural cycle of beginnings and endings. If you get too attached to something that’s running its course, it’s harder to appreciate all the opportunities that will arrive once you let go. 2022 is the year you’re committing to your future; to pulling yourself out of your comfort zone and growing in the process.

Virgo

During 2022, you’re becoming closer to others and building partnerships that are based on hope, creativity, and love. Your ability to connect with another person is expanding, and this year, you’re making relationships that reach all the way to your heart. You’re also learning how to move past the imperfections and appreciate the greater sum of something’s parts. Embrace big-picture thinking.

Libra

This year, you’re reconnecting with your ability to take care of yourself. During 2022, you could work on improving your dedication to self-care. Work on building habits that bring you a sense of wellness and leave you feeling energized. However, habits are built over time, and this year, it would be wise to make investments that may delay gratification, but also lead to real results.

Scorpio

The highs and lows of 2022 will be keenly felt by you, but the fun-filled memories you’re likely to create will make it all worth it. You may even fall for someone new (or deepen your love for your current partner). However, this romance will also challenge your fears, especially surrounding your ability to cooperate and commit. This year, you’re learning how to love in a new way.

Sagittarius

This year is about returning to your roots and healing your relationship with where you come from and the people who raised you. However, it’s also about laying down your own roots, because your past may be a part of you, but it doesn’t dictate your future. 2022 is the year you’re learning how to take meaningful steps toward incremental change rather than simply daydreaming about doing it.

Capricorn

The conversations you’ll have this year can shape your entire reality. Embrace the enlightening details that can turn something dull into something poetic. Even when it all feels hopeless, you’ll stumble upon gems that inspire you. This year, you’re learning not to let other peoples aspirations take precedence over your own. Set down these burdens, because you need to carry yourself too.

Aquarius

This year can be extremely beneficial for your finances. You may even discover different luxuries and practicalities that bring you the abundance you desire, but you’re also seeing everything you already have in a more appreciative light. Spend this year embracing the level of maturity you’re working toward, all while reconnecting with what your heart needs in order to feel whole.

Pisces

This possibilities for 2022 are truly endless for you. Tap into self-love, because it will eventually confidence and a stronger connection with your spiritual purpose. However, if you let the magic carry you away, you may miss out on opportunities to create magic that lasts. This year, you’re learning how to translate your vision into a language others can learn from and understand.