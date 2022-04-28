While the term eclipse can sound a bit daunting, these powerful lunations evoke necessary shifts for each individual, and mark a period where you’re prompted to take a hard look at something in your life that could benefit from some major changes. They typically take place four times every year, and in opposing signs each time, highlighting the houses in your birth chart that will be a focal point for an 18-month period. This year, the eclipses will take place in the fixed earth sign of Taurus, and the fixed water sign of Scorpio — two signs that are all about comfort, security, and protection. While these houses indicate where you tend to establish sustainability the easiest, the eclipses are asking you to consider whether your comfort zone has anything else to offer you, making the spiritual meaning of the April 2022 Black Moon solar eclipse all about replacing outdated systems with newfound, long-term comfort and security.

Think of a solar eclipse as a super-charged new moon; they coincide with a fresh start, and can be a beneficial time to plant some new seeds in the area of your birth chart governed by Taurus. Since eclipses tend to be a bit volatile as far as energy is concerned, I wouldn’t recommend doing any manifesting with this lunation, but instead, it’s a great time to sit back and reflect on some of the new changes you’ve possibly noticed show up in your life.

Buena Vista Images/Photodisc/Getty Images

When Is The April 2022 Black Moon Solar Eclipse?

As a fixed earth sign, Taurus is all about long-term sustainability and comfort, which is why the moon is considered to be exalted here. During the solar eclipse on April 30 at 2:45 p.m. ET — which is extra rare because it’s a Black Moon, which means it’s the second new moon of the month — the sun and moon will come together here to highlight how you can effectively introduce feelings of pleasure and satisfaction here, and since Venus, the ruler of this lunation will be strongly supported in her exalted sign of Pisces, you can expect these new changes to be incredibly positive. While we don’t always notice immediate change the moment an eclipse strikes, it can be beneficial to check back in with the house the eclipse took place in about six months, when the next round of eclipses happen here. By that time, the seeds that were planted during this eclipse will have likely sprouted, offering more context into the changes that have taken place.

While changes will definitely be on the horizon during this time, eclipses are a time to rest, recharge, and reflect. Since the moon rules over the body, this can be a time where you may feel a bit more drained than usual, and since this is Taurus we’re talking about, it’ll be important that you prioritize what makes you feel good during this time. Light a candle, enjoy some savory treats, and relax. Your comfort is the upmost priority right now.