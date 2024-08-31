Here’s The Bag You *Need* For Every College Event

Summer break? Don’t know her. It’s prime back-to-school SZN, which means swimwear’s being replaced with office siren styles. As much as the transition from pool days to study sessions can be a major bummer, your bag collection doesn’t have to be.

As a senior in college, I’ve become somewhat of an expert on dorm essentials, bags included. Everyone knows you need a backpack, but what kind should you get? You should also have a go-to purse. Not all of them are very demure or mindful of your wallet, but they still may be worth the splurge.

You’re going to need at least six staple bags to make it through college in the most functional and fashionable way possible.

Bopping around on or off campus in the aesthetic of your choosing is the best way to show off your style, and your accessories are a major part of it. To maximize your potential, you’re going to need at least six staple bags to make it through college in the most functional and fashionable way possible.

Below, you’ll find my carefully curated list of bags that’ll take you from the classroom to the grocery store to the office and everywhere in between before you head out into the *real world* postgraduation.

For A Packed Day Of Classes Refugio Daypack 26L Patagonia $109 See On Patagonia The walk to class or the library can be *a lot*, especially if you don’t have the right bag. With all the books you have to carry, your laptop, Stanley tumbler, and whatever else you want to throw in there, a shoulder or messenger bag may do more harm than good. But a backpack can distribute the weight more evenly, allowing for less stress on your body. Enter: the Refugio Daypack. With its spacious interior, laptop sleeve, breathable fabric, and oh-so-many zipped compartments, this Patagonia bag is fit for any academic looking for some organization (minus the back sweat).

For An Essential Errands Run Boat and Tote, Open-Top L.L. Bean $35 See On L.L. Bean Paper or plastic? Neither. Sustainable shopping queens know tote bags should be the standard for all grocery runs. The classique Boat and Tote from L.L. Bean is here to get the job done. Its handcrafted quality makes it perfect for carrying all of those lifesaving mac and cheeses, Hot Pockets, and ramens back to your dorm.

For A Day Trip With Your Besties Medium Nylon Crescent Bag Baggu $52 See On Baggu Whether it’s to a farm for apple picking or to a sports game of any sort, you’re going to want a bag that’s equal parts trendy, comfy, and ludicrously capacious enough to pack your snacks, makeup, and portable charger so you’re ready for any adventure with your roomies. This is where the TikTok-beloved Nylon Crescent Bag from Baggu comes into play. The viral item is practical, vibrant (20-plus color options, people!), and has the ability to be Birkinified for a little spice. The best of all worlds.

For Your Internship (& Beyond) Le Roseau M Shoulder Bag Longchamp $740 See On Longchamp Internships are an integral part of the college experience. The people you meet along the way could help shape your future, so you want to make sure your bag makes a good impression while being long-lasting. Longchamp’s Le Roseau M Shoulder Bag does just that. Though it’s a bit of a splurge, the timeless accessory is also an investment; something that can be worn to your internship, a nice dinner, a day in the city... really anywhere, even after you graduate.

For A Girls Night Out Hamptons Bag Coach $295 See On Coach Big bags during GNO are so not the vibe. That’s why a small, classic, and sleek bag is essential for any evening event. The Coach Hamptons Bag is a purse that can go with any aesthetic. You can couple it with a simple pair of jeans and a cute top, a bratty all-black look, a vintage street-style ’fit — the options are endless.