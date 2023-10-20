They all offer something different, but one edges out the rest.
Back to school? More like back to stress. Figuring out how to get around campus and having to push through crowds of students who are also trying to get to class can be *a lot*. The last thing anyone wants to deal with is a book bag that’s unreliable and uncomfortable. But with so many options from so many brands, it can be overwhelming to try and find the one that’s best for you. So, I did all the heavy lifting (literally) and tested out a bunch of fan-fave backpacks so you don’t have to.
As a college senior, I’ve definitely gone through my fair share of bags over the years, never landing on the perfect one, so trying out different backpacks the first month of my final year of school actually proved to be a rewarding experience. Could I have found The Bag — the one that’ll take me through graduation? The handful I evaluated all had rave reviews across the board, especially on TikTok, and ranged in size, comfort, practicality, and aesthetics, so I had high hopes that one would work out for a fashion girlie like myself.
Below, you’ll see five of the most popular backpacks for 2023, along with my assessment for each after one week’s use. I know we’re already a month-plus into the new school year, but it’s never too late to switch out your bag to the one that fits your vibe.
Final Thoughts
All backpacks are not made equally and everybody is going to have different needs. While the Fjällraven Kånken might not be everybody’s first choice, it was my favorite based on style, size, and the way it carried everything I needed.
The Béis bag was a very, very close runner-up. You get the most bang for your buck with the fashionable look, comfortability, and innovative organization aspects. All Shay Mitchell needs to do is come out with more colors and then it’s allll over.