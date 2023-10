North Face has always been the it girl of backpacks. The brand’s Borealis is a great bag for a student who lives somewhere with the typical weather of all four seasons and needs to lug around a lot.

Key features:

FlexVent™ suspension system

Organizational compartments

Separate laptop zipper compartment

Waist belt

Water-resistant

Side water bottle pockets

Pros:

A major selling point for this bag is the amount of compartments: There is a laptop sleeve, a main compartment, a smaller compartment with slip pockets and zipper pockets, and an even smaller pocket at the top of the bag; this can store smaller, looser items like Chapstick, keys, and your wallet. Oh, and did I mention the bungee cord in the front that can hold a jacket or blanket? Yeah, that’s a thing.

I had the fortune of wearing this bag while it was pouring rain outside and all of my things inside remained perfectly dry and the actual backpack dried quickly as well.

The durable and sturdy bag is known for its FlexVent™ suspension system that makes it comfortable to wear by design and fabric, including the rounded shape. The padded straps make it super comfortable to wear on your shoulders, and the waist belt adds extra support.

Cons:

It’s the most expensive bag I tried out, which is particularly not ideal for those who *cry in broke college student* — but I actually looked past the nearly $100 price tag, considering the bag can hold up really well under many different conditions, stand the test of time, and be able to store everything you need in an organized way.

What got me was the color selection: Though there were more than 15 options to choose from, there weren’t many that I actually liked, plus the style didn’t really match my vibe. I am definitely a fashion girlie, and I don’t think this fits the cute and trendy look I usually go for.

Overall Score: 3.5/5

Based on my needs, this bag seems a bit more suitable for travel, camping, or just someone who needs something a bit more heavy-duty. Since I usually just use my laptop for everything, I don’t need to carry around that many books, so this bag almost felt too empty when I was walking around because of all the unused space.