Since it debuted on Friday, April 22, Netflix’s Heartstopper has been tugging on the internet’s heartstrings. Based on a graphic novel of the same name by Alice Oseman, the first season of the show follows how high school student Charlie Spring ( played by Joe Locke) develops a friendship, and eventually a romance, with his fellow classmate Nick (played by Kit Connor) — and viewers are all asking the same thing about one iconic accessory Charlie is seen toting around. Luckily, Charlie's Fjallraven Backpack on Heartstopper is currently 23% off, meaning you can rock the same design for just a fraction of the cost.

ICYMI, Charlie can be seen toting around his books and school supplies in a Fjallraven backpack, and fans couldn’t get enough of it. While some of them were in their feelings about the fact that they had the exact same backpack as the show’s main character, others took to Twitter to find out the exact model and color of the backpack so they could cop it for themselves (I mean, who wouldn’t want to channel Charlie at school?)

The brand of Charlie’s bag is Fjallraven, which can be seen by the company’s iconic red and white logo on the front. In an email to Elite Daily, Fjallraven confirmed that Charlie’s backpack is the company’s iconic Kånken design, which was first introduced in 1978 and has remained one of its most popular offerings. In response to numerous queries asking what color Charlie’s bag is in Heartstopper, Fjallraven revealed that the hue is the popular 664 Frost Green.

Netflix

If you’ve been thinking about getting a matching bag for yourself, now’s the time to do it if you want to get the same Kånken design for less. On Amazon, the Frost Green color is $62 instead of its normal retail price of $80, meaning you can save about 23% off the same bag as Charlie has in the show. The Graphite color is the cheapest at $61.04, followed by Fog at $61.94. Other inexpensive colors include a black option at $64.38 and a pink option at $66. You can check out the Amazon listing to see prices for all the other colors as well.

So, if Charlie’s exact hue of Frost Green from Heartstopper caught your eye, now is the time to scoop it up for $18 off the original price. Unsurprisingly, it looks like a few different colors on Amazon’s discounted Fjallraven Kanken backpacks are selling out quickly, so don’t sleep on buying one if you want to save some money on your purchase.