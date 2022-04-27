Here Are 36 Heartstopper Quotes To Use With Your Cutest BFF Pics On Insta
Nick and Charlie are bestie goals.
Netflix’s Heartstopper is quickly becoming a must-watch since its premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, April 22. The LGBTQ coming-of-age story of Nick and Charlie becoming best friends and then falling in love is adorable on so many levels. Not only is the eight-episode series easy to marathon-watch, but you’ll also find you can use some of the cutest Heartstopper quotes for captions of BFF pics on Insta.
While you may not be falling in love with your bestie like Nick and Charlie, you can relate to how much they care about each other. You also want to spend most of your time with your BFF, text constantly, and would defend them in a heartbeat. While watching the show, you may also find Charlie’s crew of friends super relatable if you have your own solid squad. Just like Tao, Elle, Isaac, and Charlie, you are always making plans in your group chat. Between the birthday parties and movie nights, you’ll definitely want to save a few of these Heartstopper quotes about friendship to use as Instagram captions with your fave group snaps.
You may even want to use these Heartstopper quotes if you are dating your bestie. They’re just that sweet. So, the next time you have a selfie that’s too cute for words, post it ASAP with one of these Heartstopper quotes below.
- “We are a trio of borderline outcasts.” — Tao
- “Just someone I can have a laugh with.” — Charlie
- “You’re a good friend.” — Nick
- “If he’s even slightly mean to you... I was going to say I’d send him a strongly worded DM.” — Tao
- “Best gal pals.” — Darcy
- “Since Year 7, so five years of hell.” — Tara
- “No, you’re just good at everything.” — Nick
- “You’re a proper little nerd.” — Nick
- “You seem much more yourself around him.” — Sarah
- “As your token straight friend, it’s my duty to remind you that sometimes people are straight. It’s an unfortunate fact of life.” — Tao
- “Can we be a group of three?” — Elle
- “You’re rubbing off on me.” — Tara
- “Only a few of our friends know, but I think you’re officially part of the inner circle.” — Tara
- “I wish you didn’t have to go.” — Charlie
- “You look so cuddly like that.” — Nick
- “I want you to be there.” — Nick
- “I swear to God, she loves you more than me.” — Tao
- “I thought we were having a film night.” — Tao
- “I just wanted it to be like old times.” — Tao
- “Just us.” — Elle
- “He should be here with his actual friends.” — Tao
- “He’s probably... Yeah, he probably is my best friend right now.” — Nick
- “Want to dance?” — Tara
- “He’s my friend.” — Nick
- “I just miss how things used to be with the four of us.” — Tao
- “Well, sometimes change is a good thing.” — Elle
- “You made some friends?” — Tao
- “I’m happy for you.” — Tao
- “I was really scared no one would like me, so I didn’t even try talking to people at first.” — Elle
- “I actually needed to put myself out there or I’d just be alone.” — Elle
- “I kept buying your apple juice.” — Tao
- “Can we promise that, like, no matter what happens, we’ll always prioritize our friendship?” — Tao
- “No matter what changes, we always, always put our friendship first.” — Tao
- “I’m going to find my friend.” — Nick
- “I’d rather hang out with you, anyway.” — Nick
- “I’m so proud.” — Nick