Netflix’s Heartstopper is quickly becoming a must-watch since its premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, April 22. The LGBTQ coming-of-age story of Nick and Charlie becoming best friends and then falling in love is adorable on so many levels. Not only is the eight-episode series easy to marathon-watch, but you’ll also find you can use some of the cutest Heartstopper quotes for captions of BFF pics on Insta.

While you may not be falling in love with your bestie like Nick and Charlie, you can relate to how much they care about each other. You also want to spend most of your time with your BFF, text constantly, and would defend them in a heartbeat. While watching the show, you may also find Charlie’s crew of friends super relatable if you have your own solid squad. Just like Tao, Elle, Isaac, and Charlie, you are always making plans in your group chat. Between the birthday parties and movie nights, you’ll definitely want to save a few of these Heartstopper quotes about friendship to use as Instagram captions with your fave group snaps.

You may even want to use these Heartstopper quotes if you are dating your bestie. They’re just that sweet. So, the next time you have a selfie that’s too cute for words, post it ASAP with one of these Heartstopper quotes below.

Netflix