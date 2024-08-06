The 2024 Elite Daily Dorm Awards

For Elite Daily’s first annual Dorm Awards, we’re highlighting the best decor, organization and storage, kitchenware, and tech products for college students. To help find our winners, we went right to the big names on campus: five college students who’ve solidified themselves as experts in college life, decor, and packing lists to pick their tried-and-true products for college students. Each student has built a following on social media for their aesthetically pleasing dorm rooms, knowledge of essential items for students, and genius hacks to make small spaces feel bigger, lighter, and brighter. Enjoy the winning items below, and then head to TikTok to take tours of our judges’ flawless dorm rooms. Learn more about our five guest judges here. — Michelle Toglia, executive editor

Contact Paper That’ll Give Your Furniture A Glow-Up

Contact paper goes a long way. I’ve used this in all my dorm rooms. The furniture is always so ugly in dorms, no matter what school you go to. But I feel like marble wallpaper is a way to have the furniture match your aesthetic and lighten up the space. I also put it on the window sills. — Angie Arias (@angielolo1), Senior, State University Of New York At Oneonta

Blackout Curtains That Can Also Be A Closet Door

Nine times out of 10, the blinds they give you in your dorm room will not block out the light. I was really close to the football stadium, so those bright lights were on all night. You’ll get the best sleep of your life with these curtains. Also, there’s typically no door to your closet; it’s just an open cubicle. I wanted my closet to look clean and chic and not have my clothing clutter or organization boxes visible, so I also used the curtain there. — Nyjah Harris (@nyjahharris), Senior, Old Dominion University

A Cozy Weighted Blanket To Match A Barbiecore Room

I knew I wanted a blanket for my bed, and then I found this one. It’s weighted, and that has helped me sleep so much. Now whenever I try to sleep without it, I barely can because I love the weightedness. Plus, the color’s really cute. I’ve gotten a lot of comments asking about this specific blanket. It’s pink, so it’s the perfect color if you ask me. — Madison McKinley (@madisonmckinleyy), Sophmore, Stanford University

Disco Ball Tape To Make Your Accessories Shine

This past year, I decorated my picture frames with this disco ball tape, which gave them an extra layer of decor. Especially if it's a plain frame, this tape elevates it and makes it look a bit more expensive than it was. The frames I bought were anywhere from $9 to $20, so it added flare to them. — Madison Elaina (@citylifefashion), Junior, Fordham University

A Vibey Neon Sign You Can Personalize

Once I got this neon sign, my room looked so much more put together and girly. I got it in white, so it matched everything. Plus, I used it as a light when I had friends over. Instead of having the super bright, harsh lighting that’s in your dorm, you can just turn on your neon sign and it’s more vibey for when people are over. — Mia Wilson (@miawilson4444), Sophomore, Vanderbilt University

Alternative custom neon sign recommended by Angie Arias: Personalized Dimmable LED Neon Sign (Amazon, $50)

Colorful Street Signs You Can Customize

I have the name of my sorority on my street sign, but you can customize it however you like — you can even put the name of your college on it. I think that's a really cool option for students. You can make it personal, which makes it more of your space. — Madison McKinley

Trendy Canvas Prints To Add A Pop Of Color

When you first get to your dorm, the walls are bland, so any wall art can tie the whole room together. My whole aesthetic was beige, neutral, and white, so the blue in these prints matched and acted as my pop of color. It was a really good way to fill the space and make it more homey. I only had room for three pieces in my dorm, but having all six was good because you can always change them out. — Mia Wilson

A Sophisticated Vanity Mirror That Doubles As A Dorm Lamp

I don’t like hogging up the bathroom, especially as someone who lived with three roommates and had to share one. I keep this mirror on my desk so I can do my makeup and skin care. Also, desk lamps take up too much space, so I wanted something multifunctional. I also use this vanity mirror as a lamp when I do my homework and when I’m reading. — Nyjah Harris

Alternative vanity mirror recommended by Madison McKinley (Hansong Lighted Vanity Mirror, Amazon, $35) and Mia Wilson (LilyHome Vanity/Makeup Mirror with Lights, Amazon, $70)

A Luxe Chair Cover That’s Super Soft

The chairs they give you at college are not always the cutest. And in my school, you can’t take the chair out of your dorm room. So I was trying to think of an option to make it a little bit cuter. I found this chair cover and that helped a lot. — Madison McKinley

Felt Fabric That Covers Your Furniture & Doubles As An Art Project

This fabric became a very big hit in my dorm. I had an apartment-style dorm, and I used the cloth to cover my dresser, along with my desk to make it more like a vanity. My roommates and I also put it over our kitchen table. Sometimes we would paint on it and write messages on it. It became an art therapy table. — Madison Elaina

A Headboard That Lets You Relax & Charge Your Phone

This headboard from Dormify is definitely one of my favorite pieces. It sticks to the wall easily with Command Hooks or Command Strips, and has a charging port in it so you can charge your phone in it. I absolutely love this piece. — Madison Elaina

Alternative headboard recommended by Nyjah Harris: Quinn Full/Queen Channeled Cushioned Headboard (Dormify, $199)

Faux Greenery To Lighten Up Your Space

I love adding greenery because it lightens up the space and adds color. I like a lot of neutral tones, but adding color here and there really makes a room feel light and airy. I try to add a lot of little cute plants, but they're fake because I’m a college student; I’m not going to be a plant mom! I’d rather just have plants for the aesthetics and not have real ones in my room. — Angie Arias

Bed Risers For When Your Bed Is Too Low To The Ground

I use these to maximize storage and space. Some college beds are so low to the ground that you can't really put things underneath. I’m a girl who has a lot of stuff, especially working in the content-creation industry, I get a lot of PR, and my dorm room wasn’t big enough to hold all of it. Having bed risers allowed me to put PR, miscellaneous items, and even my dresser underneath my bed. It gave me so much more space to move around in and allowed me to have people over. — Nyjah Harris

Floating Shelves To Hold Your Bedside Must-Haves

Having a little bedside table in a dorm is definitely ideal, but it’s probably not going to happen considering a dorm is a small space. That’s why floating shelves are a must. You could stick them on the wall with invisible double-sided tape or a command strip, and they’re perfect for holding your phone, glasses, or a book at night. — Madison Elaina

A Dresser You Can Use As A Nightstand

This is the perfect way to add more storage to your dorm. I use it as a nightstand because it’s the perfect height and easy to reach when I’m on my bed, but it could be used for a lot of things — clothes, beauty products, etc. I put the things that I just want easily accessible in it like my chargers, books, and all my technology gadgets. — Angie Arias

A Clear Makeup Holder For Your Desk

This rotating makeup organizer is perfect because you don't always have a lot of storage in your room or have enough space in your drawers. I liked having this on my desk so that I could easily grab things. — Madison McKinley

A Multifunctional Rolling Cart

I used this as a coffee bar during my first few years at school. This past year, I used it for my RA arts and crafts. I had paints, construction paper, and pens easily accessible so when I put together together bulletin boards, I could just roll the cart into the hallway instead of taking everything with me by hand and having it all over the floor. — Angie Arias

Collapsible Cube Organizers To Hide Any Mess

I use these storage cubes in my closet shelves to hide the mess. I try to put as much away as I can. because in a tight space, if you have a lot of things all over the place, it will make the room even smaller. I also use them in my pantry for cups and containers. — Angie Arias

A Chic & Organized Med Kit

A lot of people have these big baskets of stuff that gets cluttered. I had a nice little compact med kit, and I knew everything that was in there. If I needed medicine or to take my temperature, I knew it was going to be in there. I had it all in just one space and that really worked out well. — Madison McKinley

A Bed Skirt To Hide Under-The-Bed Storage

My dorm room was small, but luckily, we had very high beds to create extra storage. This bed skirt was perfect for hiding suitcases, clear bin containers, and other things like that. — Madison Elaina

A Stylish Backpack That’ll Comfortably Hold Your Books On A Full Day Of Classes

Going into college, I thought it was weird to have a backpack, and I just kind of thought everyone would use a tote bag because we’re all older now. But no, having a backpack is so much easier. I switched from a tote bag to this Lululemon one, and it was a game-changer. Especially since you're on campus walking so much further than you would in high school, having a backpack where the weight is distributed on both shoulders was really good for me. — Mia Wilson

An Ottoman That’s Storage, A Seat, & A Step All In One

This is perfect for storing extra things (I have my toiletries inside), and it also acts as additional seating if you’re having friends over. I know a lot of ottomans collapse, but I’ve found that this one does actually hold body weight, which I perfect because I can step on it to get to my high-up bed. — Madison Elaina

A Desk Hutch For All Your Essentials

When I first came to college, I didn’t realize I was going to be doing everything at my desk, so this hutch makes everything much easier. I kept a bladeless fan and an oil diffuser on there, which is great for helping me sleep at night. I also keep some of my notebooks, books, and pencil holders on it, along with a little succulent plant for some decor. — Nyjah Harris

A Shoe Rack You Can Mount To The Wall

I had a roommate my first year, so it was two girls, one room, and a lot of shoes. These wall mounts were perfect because they just stuck right onto my wardrobe, and I didn’t have to put it on the walls. I didn’t have to worry about wrecking anything, which was really nice. And you can reuse them and buy replacement tape. I was able to put nine pairs of shoes on there, so it came in handy for sure. — Madison Elaina

A Matte Single-Serve Coffee Maker

I use this every single day, multiple times a day. I get the question “How do you do all these things in college?” I’m like, “Coffee. My Keurig is my best friend.” It’s easy to put in small spaces, so it could easily fit on the rolling cart. It could fit in a small section of your room, which is why I love that it’s a single-serve one. — Angie Arias

A Dish Rack Because Your Dorm Definitely Doesn’t Have A Dishwasher

We didn’t have a dishwasher, so we had to dry our dishes. But no one wants to sit there and dry every individual thing before class, so this rack was perfect. There was a little drain underneath it too, so any excess water can drain right into the sink. It held so much and it was just perfect. — Madison Elaina

A Rice Cooker So You Can Skip Dining Hall Food

I don’t like eating in the dorm room halls, so I try to cook a lot of my own food. And this rice cooker is something that’s simplified my life. Having rice done in 10 minutes is just amazing to me, and I use it often. — Angie Arias

A Water Bottle That Keeps You Hydrated & Matches Your Aesthetic

Honestly, I just really liked how clean and aesthetic the cream color Stanley looks. I also like how it has that handle, so when I'm walking to class, I can just hold it by the handle. It also fits right into any little side pocket in your backpack. — Mia Wilson

I carried this to class every single day. Physically having it in my hand helps me drink a lot more water. — Madison McKinley

Dish Soap So You Can Keep Your Stanley Nice & Clean

I don’t cook a lot, but I drink out of a water bottle like a Stanley, and I have to wash it all the time. Dish soap is something that college students might forget, but they're going to need it if they want to stay clean. — Madison McKinley

A Brush Set To Keep Your Water Bottle In Tip-Top Shape

I didn’t know I needed this until I needed it. This is something that a lot of people forget if they're bringing a water bottle, but you need this if you have a Stanley or a bottle with a straw attached to it. I like this one specifically because it has a pipe cleaner, so I could clean the inside my Stanley’s straw. The little handheld brush is good too, so I don’t have to get my hands wet when I’m cleaning my water bottle. — Mia Wilson

A Mini Blender For Snacks, Treats, & Smoothies

I love the nutribullet, and I make so many things in there when I’m at school, whether it’s smoothies, oatmeal, or dips. I’m not into baking, but it would be perfect for that because it acts as a mixer as well. — Madison Elaina

A Golden Syrup Dispenser Set To Complete Your Coffee Bar

I made a coffee bar in my last dorm room. I had my Keurig and mugs, and I really wanted the feel of the aesthetic to match, so I got these gold dispensers to put my coffee syrups in. I wanted it to feel like not a dorm room, so this was a small added touch to make it feel like a mini apartment. — Angie Arias

A Sleek, Eco-Friendly Water Pitcher

Not only does the Soma pitcher hold a lot of water, but it's eco-friendly, too. The filter materials are all natural. Health is so important, and you’re always getting sick in college, so you want to make sure that what you're drinking is not contributing to it at all. — Nyjah Harris

Collapsible Containers For Meal Prepping

Food containers can take up an entire drawer, so the collapsible ones are helpful, especially if you’re batch-cooking because they’ll collapse down two levels, which can save you space in the fridge throughout the week. They’re silicone, so they’re pretty easy to clean, and you can fold them flat in the drawer when you’re storing them. — Madison Elaina

Glass Containers So You Can Try This Dorm Room Pasta Hack

It’s hard to make your own food in college, but I try. I use these to store meals so I can eat them throughout the week. Also when I go to on-campus restaurants, if I don't finish the food, I’ll throw it in one of these, and it stays good in the fridge. I prefer glass containers because the material is way better for you and the environment than plastic. A little hack with these is you can cook pasta in the microwave — just put pasta, water, and salt in the glass container and microwave it for about 15 minutes. — Nyjah Harris

A Colorful Mini Fridge With A Freezer Compartment

My dorm room didn’t come with a fridge, so I brought my own pink one. Why have your fridge just be functional when it can be cute too? — Madison McKinley

Alternative phone wallet recommended by Mia Wilson: Upstreman 3.2 Cu.Ft Mini Fridge with Freezer ($139)

An iPad For Taking Notes During Class...

I mostly used my iPad for notes in class. I did it with the Notability app and an Apple Pencil. It’s a lot harder to take notes with your finger. I would strongly recommend getting an Apple Pencil if you’re getting an iPad for college. — Mia Wilson

Or A Laptop To Keep You Focused

I use this laptop to take notes for all of my classes. A lot of students opt to take notes on iPads, but it distracts me a lot in class, which is why I stick to my Mac. I can do so much on my Mac. So I love that. I use it for everything. — Angie Arias

A Portable Charger That Isn’t Huge & Bulky

I like to keep this portable charger in my purse or my backpack so if my phone dies, I have a backup. I can just keep using my phone with it plugged in right on the bottom. People are always asking to borrow it. It’s so small compared to other portable chargers, which are basically another case for your phone. — Madison McKinley

Noise-Canceling Headphones To Deal With Loud Roommates

Headphones are great when you’re in the dorm because sometimes your roommates have people over or they’re watching TV and you don’t want to hear excess noise. I love the overhead ones versus earbuds because the noise cancellation is so much better. It’s nice to throw headphones on and listen to your favorite music while going to class — especially if you have morning classes and you’re feeling slugging and drowsy. — Nyjah Harris

A Power Strip That Saves Space & Holds *All* Your Plugs

I really like this power strip because it has two little USB ports and a USB-C one. With phone chargers, you don’t need a huge block, so this saves a lot of space. You’re really only given two outlets on your side of your dorm, but I had a mirror, fridge, phone chargers, laptop chargers, clock, and lights to plug in, so this was essential for me. — Mia Wilson

Cord Organizers To Hide Wires Behind Your Desk

I really liked these for my desk. Everyone has those long chargers, and no one wants to reach down when they fall off your bed or the desk. They hid right behind my desk, stuck on, and they didn’t ruin anything. I could hold my laptop charger, and my iPhone charger, and there was even a third spot for another. — Madison Elaina

A Wooden Alarm Clock To Keep You On Schedule

I liked that this clock is digital and modern looking, and it has that wooden look to it. I never really used it for anything other than looking at the time, but the fact that I had the time put up in my dorm where I could just easily look over and see what time it was, was really big for me, especially in the mornings. My first semester I had 8 a.m. classes every week, so when it was 7:30 a.m. and I had to get out the door, it was so much easier than having to find my phone to look for the time. — Mia Wilson

A Smart Speaker That Acts As A Personal Assistant

My Echo Dot is in storage for the summer, and I miss her. I use my Alexa for everything — for setting alarms, for ordering things on Amazon, for the weather report when I wake up. Especially when I'm getting dressed on one side of my room and I don’t want to go on my phone, I just say “Hey, Alexa...” It's like having a personal assistant. — Angie Arias

A Bladeless Fan You Can Keep Right On Your Desk

I live in a very warm part of Virginia, so these fans are definitely needed if the AC isn’t working well. I prefer a bladeless fan over a regular one because it’s smaller, way more compact, and takes up a lot less space. You can customize the size of it, too. I have mine on the smallest setting so I can get more space, and it fits perfectly on my desk hutch. It also collects less dust so you don’t have to clean it as often. — Nyjah Harris

An Adhesive Phone Wallet So You Never Lose Your Campus ID Card

You walk long distances when you're in college, and a lot of times you won’t want to hold a purse or a keychain because it's easy to lose things. I wanted to make sure I didn't lose anything because I've lost my credit card so many times on campus. Also, my school doesn't take any forms of cash payment, so it’s really important to not lose your credit card, your debit card, or your school ID. I've been able to stick this wallet on the back of my phone, put all my cards in there, and I can just go about my day. — Nyjah Harris

Alternative phone wallet recommended by Madison McKinley: Senose Phone Wallet (Amazon, $8)

A Mini Projector To Watch Music Videos With Friends

These were super fun to use. I’m a big Swiftie, so when she released her double albums this year, we all had movie nights with to watch the music videos together with this mini projector. Not every dorm or apartment will have a TV in it, so it’s a better option for having guests over in a small space. — Madison Elaina

These interviews have been condensed and edited for clarity.