Will BTS Attend The 2021 PCAs? This Fan Theory Is Convincing

The 2021 People’s Choice Awards are in just a few days, and the full guest list has yet to be revealed. So far, fans know Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson will host the show and Kim Kardashian is set to receive the Fashion Icon Award. Plus, Christina Aguilera will receive the first-ever Music Icon Award, Halle Berry will be named the People’s Icon, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will take home the People’s Champion Award.

Aside from that A-list group, fans are hoping nominees like Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, and Lil Nas X will make an appearance. Many are especially rooting for BTS to be announced as part of the performance lineup. The group is currently in the United States, which means they could totally be at the ceremony on Dec. 7. So, will BTS attend the 2021 PCAs? Let’s investigate.

The septet just got done wrapping up their Permission to Dance On Stage concerts in Los Angeles on Thursday, Dec. 2. The shows marked BTS’ first U.S. performances in front of a live audience since their 2019 Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, so they were a huge deal. To mark the special occasion, BTS invited special guests like Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, and Coldplay to perform on stage with them.

Just a day after their final show, BTS opened up the 2021 KIIS FM Jingle Ball concert at the Forum in Inglewood, California, where they performed their singles “Dynamite” and “Butter.”

Courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

Since the group’s schedule for the rest of 2021 hasn’t been announced, fans are wondering if the 2021 PCAs could be the next event on their list. BTS hasn’t revealed when they’ll return to Korea, but considering they haven’t been announced to perform at the 2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards on Saturday, Dec. 11, it seems they’re in no rush to fly back just yet. That means BTS could remain in the U.S. for the next few days — or even weeks, depending on their schedule.

The PCAs are just four days after their Jingle Ball concert on Dec. 3, so it would make total sense if the guys decided to stay in California for a little while longer to appear at the ceremony, which will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 7, in Santa Monica.

“I am thinking that BTS would attend PCAs on Dec 7 in Santa Monica As they will not attend MAMA on Dec 11,” one ARMY tweeted.

“#BTS is nominated for a People's Choice Awards. It's just a week after their concert. It is in California. Could #BTS be accepting their #PCAs in person?” another fan wrote.

If BTS does attend, it’s possible they could perform their hit single “Butter,” which is nominated for Song of 2021 and Music Video of 2021 at the PCAs. They could also surprise fans with a performance of “My Universe” with Coldplay since their collaboration is also up for Music Video of 2021.

Nothing is confirmed yet, so it seems fans will just have to watch the award show to find out. The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live from NBC and E! on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 9 p.m. ET.